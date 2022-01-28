Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis First post -- 12:30 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Summer Shoes in the ninth

BEST BET Ipsum Gratus in the fourth

LONG SHOT Tapalong in the third

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 5-9 (55.6%)

MEET 58-183 (31.7%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

FREER** earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a second-place finish at Keeneland, and he appears quickest in the race and drew a favorable outside post position. MEGA CHARLIE has not raced since June, but he finished third at a higher price in his career debut last winter at Oaklawn, and he appears to be working well for trainer Randy Morse. TERAWATT was overmatched in both of his races in 2021, and he has some early speed and the class dropper picks up top jockey Joel Rosario.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 FreerArrietaVan Berg5-1

8 Mega CharlieHiraldoMorse5-1

5 TerawattRosarioMoquett7-2

4 Pizza CharlieDe La CruzMartin3-1

7 Blame GeorgeHarrMetz15-1

2 OsiyoGonzalezChleborad15-1

1 SpaFrancoWitt8-1

6 Bourbon DelightCanchariDiVito8-1

3 HarryTohillDurham20-1

2 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

VIOLENT GIGI** raced close to a fast pace before steadily fading in a return from a three-month vacation, but he is taking a significant drop in class and should rebound. HONORARY DEGREE finished second at this condition only two races back at Del Mar, and the California invader has two useful breezes over the track. INCORRUTIBLE has not raced since winning his career debut more than two years ago at Fair Grounds, but he has the best of connections and returns at a low level.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Violent GigiCabreraHollendorfer3-1

8 Honorary DegreeVazquezVillafranco9-2

12 IncorruptibleSantanaAsmussen7-2

13 Tiz McNamaraBolanosBecker10-1

10 Holding PatternLopezGarcia12-1

6 American ChaosArrietaDiVito10-1

7 Sporty FlyerCohenDiodoro5-1

1 The FeatureHiraldoWilliamson8-1

3 Hard to ParkHarrCline20-1

4 African WarriorTorresPrather15-1

9 FunandfunnyTohillLoy20-1

11 Beaumont BeauxBaileyZito20-1

5 Trail DriverJordanFrazee30-1

3 Purse $25,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

TAPALONG** contested the pace throughout in a third-place return from a layoff, and she may find herself on a clear early lead in this field. LOVELY LADY LEXI is back at a preferred distance and class level after tiring over a muddy track in her local debut. FIELD DAISEY finished second at this claiming condition at Houston, and the beaten post-time favorite drops 9 pounds with an apprentice rider in the irons.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 TapalongVazquezManley6-1

5 Lovely Lady LexiContrerasGreen3-1

1 Field DaiseyHiraldoWilliamson4-1

6 Boathouse ViewCabreraFrazee7-2

8 Lady MagnaCohenJansen5-1

7 Lady GustoArrietaContreras8-1

4 Diva de KelaCourtFires10-1

2 Lil Miss Hot MessBaileyRhea10-1

4 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

IPSUM GRATUS*** wore blinkers for the first time and responded with a strong second-place finish at Churchill, and the race has produced four next-out winners. AUTOSTRADA competed in maiden allowance races on the east coast while earning Beyer figures that make her a late-running threat for new trainer Federico Villafranco. ALITA showed speed in a second-place route effort at Indiana, and she picks up high percentage rider Ricardo Santana Jr.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Ipsum GratusCabreraVan Berg5-1

5 AutostradaVazquezVillafranco3-1

6 AlitaSantanaAtras7-2

8 Simply BeguiledJordanOrtiz8-1

4 Poolside MannersHiraldoMcKnight9-2

1 My CoralenaFrancoRosin8-1

3 Baja FogBaileyBrennan9-2

9 Smoking Bossa NovaCourtWilliams20-1

7 Briar ThicketHarrCline30-1

5 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

J.E.'S HANDMEDOWN** is the class of the field with earnings exceeding $300k, and the late-running sprinter is taking a big drop and should also benefit from an expected fast pace. HERITAGE PARK ran his typically poor race on a wet track, but he is very quick and very capable on fast footing. CHICKEN HAWK defeated a non-winners-of-two field opening day, and the front-runner was beaten to the lead in his maiden win at Louisiana Downs.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 J.E.'s HandmedownGonzalezVon Hemel5-2

11 Heritage ParkArrietaSmith3-1

5 Chicken HawkRosarioAsmussen9-2

12 James's MoonshineHiraldoCompton4-1

9 DEstinedtobeastarGarciaDixon15-1

2 Marvelous ThunderHarrCline8-1

3 Kat's HitmanCourtHewitt15-1

1 Mr. CougarWalesWestermann30-1

6 BurtnjoeBaileyHale30-1

8 Stomping HotrodCanchariJacquot12-1

13 Trophy DaddyCourtAntwine20-1

10 Max BetTorresSoto30-1

7 C H JayTohillLoy30-1

6 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

ABSOLUTE LOVE** had won four straight races for trainer Joe Sharp previous to his defeat Dec. 12, but she is dropping to a proper level and switching to a hot rider. JAZZY LADY easily defeated $10,000 rivals just two races back at Churchill, and she is back on dirt after a competitive third-place route finish at Turfway. TEXAS RAIN was overmatched in her first start at the meeting. But she has a competitive record when well placed, and she has route speed and winning connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Absolute LoveArrietaSharp2-1

1 Jazzy LadyFrancoVan Berg7-2

4 Texas RainCabreraOrtiz9-2

2 Lea RoHiraldoCox5-1

6 Bid for PowerTohillJacquot6-1

3 GinormousCourtLauer12-1

7 Take Charge GalGarciaDixon20-1

7 Purse $42,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, naiden claiming $50,000

WINTERWOOD*** made a belated rally to fifth in his local debut following two third-place finishes at Churchill, and he is dropping into a maiden-claimer and is wearing blinkers for the first time. COLE SPUR showed good speed before tiring inside the final furlong in his career debut, and he is a wire-to-wire threat dropping in class and stretching out. OILER has kept better company in a three-race career, and he does have two turn experience.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 WinterwoodCabreraBrisset5-2

1 Cole SpurRosarioCox6-1

5 OilerSantanaAsmussen4-1

6 Group EighteenHiraldoWilliamson5-1

8 La FlechaBaileyMorse6-1

10 Jackys BackFrancoMatthews10-1

11 MesmerizedVazquezMoquett8-1

3 Declare the MoonCohenHawley12-1

2 Scotch No RocksArrietaHartman12-1

7 Prince DareGarciaMilligan20-1

4 ViganoHarrZito30-1

8 Purse $102,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SHARED SENSE** finished third behind Knicks Go in the GIII Lukas Classic at Churchill, and the multiple graded stake winner cleared his first allowance condition last winter at Oaklawn. WARRIOR'S CHARGE was beaten a nose at this level two starts back at Keeneland, and the millionaire does not like a wet track, which gives him a legitimate excuse for his fourth-place finish in the Tinsel. MO MOSA has not been on Lasix since winning the GIII Sexton Mile at Lone Star, and he appears to be working very well since arriving in Hot Springs.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Shared SenseRosarioCox7-2

11 Warrior's ChargeGerouxCox5-2

2 Mo MosaVazquezMaker12-1

7 Trident HitCabreraMoquett12-1

6 Fact FindingCohenDiodoro8-1

8 SonnemanPereiraAsmussen5-1

3 AllegeFrancoAsmussen8-1

4 OlliemyboySantanaAtras10-1

9 CatdaddyTohillPetalino15-1

10 Cash LogisticsCourtLondono15-1

12 DigitalArrietaCalhoun15-1

5 Beaver HatHiraldoWilliamson20-1

9 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

SUMMER SHOES**** was clearly best in a second-place debut at Hawthorne, and she recorded a strong 5-furlong gate work last month at Oaklawn and faces state-bred rivals for the first time. CHOCTAW CHARLIE was forwardly placed in a third-place return from a lengthy layoff, and she had a good subsequent work and was stake-placed in 2020 at Oaklawn. PUNCHY GIRL has shown versatility in two in-the-money finishes at the meeting, and she recorded a swift breeze just four days ago.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 Summer ShoesBaileySwearingen8-1

4 Choctaw CharlieGonzalezChleborad3-1

1 Punchy GirlContrerasBarkley5-1

3 My Dams AtitudeArrietaWestermann9-2

8 Dancin N ThepulpitHarrCates8-1

5 Buckle Bunny RedRosarioMoquett6-1

12 Run FearlessCourtFires12-1

9 Miss RitaQuinonezWitt10-1

7 Gramercy ParkSantanaOrtiz12-1

2 EpworthHiraldoMorse20-1

6 Stormy SermonBorelGonzalez30-1

10 Mo Wanna GoGarciaRhea12-1

13 TwentytwentyredoLopezCreighton12-1

14 Flirtatious SmileTohillMartin15-1