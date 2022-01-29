Police beat: LR man accused of abduction, rape

LR man accused of abduction, rape

Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday afternoon and charged him with felony kidnapping and rape, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Christopher Walls, 41, of Little Rock after a woman reported he had locked her in his home, threw her down by the neck and raped her several times over a 24-hour period.

The woman was eventually able to knee Walls in the groin, allowing her to escape, the report said. Police observed "excessive bruising" on her neck that was consistent with her statement.

Man charged after stolen gun found

North Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday who they say had a stolen gun under his seat during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Dayveon Lowery, 20, of North Little Rock was the passenger in a car that was pulled over about 2:40 p.m. because the driver had a suspended license, the report said.

Officers smelled what they thought was marijuana, and that was used as probable cause to search the vehicle, the report said. They found an FN handgun that had been reported stolen by police in Cabot and arrested Lowery.

He is charged with theft by receiving of a firearm, a felony.