Rick Lee's King Cotton Stakes selections

Rick Lee's picks

10 The King Cotton. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up

HOLLIS*** broke the track record in an impressive effort at the expense of odds-on favorite Nashville, and notice the third-place finisher went to Tampa and defeated allowance sprinters by seven lengths. NASHVILLE was no match for the top selection in his return from a 12-month vacation, but the stake winner is exceptionally quick and may make amends. COLLUSION ILLUSION is a Grade I winning sprinter, who has a legitimate excuse for his past two sub-par performances, and he has swift recent works and a Hall of Fame rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 HollisSantanaOrtiz4-1

6 NashvilleGerouxAsmussen5-2

4 Collusion IllusionVelazquezGlatt3-1

9 Seven Nation ArmyVazquezMoquett8-1

7 Bob's EdgeQuinonezJones5-1

3 Home BaseArrietaContreras12-1

8 BoldorCohenAsmussen8-1

5 Double CrownCabreraAmoss12-1

2 Long Range ToddyCourtStewart20-1