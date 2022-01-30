Washington County Sheriff's Office lieutenants graduate from training school

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Sheriff's Office Lt. Michael Arnold of Cane Hill recently graduated from a law enforcement training school, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Arnold graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University. He completed the program, along with Lt. Kevin East, who is also with the Sheriff's Office. They began the 10-week program in Jefferson City, Mo., on Sept. 7.

Arnold is a 10-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office and is assigned to the Washington County Detention Center.

This program, which was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated more 25,000 students both nationally and internationally, according to the release. Arnold and East were members of a class with total of 21 students.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of 27 core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session, the release said. The major topics of study include leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development, budgeting and resource allocation.

Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects, presentations and quizzes, in addition to a staff study paper, according to the release. Upon successful completion, students may be awarded a total of six units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the law enforcement community. Since its inception, the center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of police training, management training and executive development.