On the first day of a four-week summer theater camp, two dozen youngsters ages 9 to 16 came to Trike Theatre in Bentonville not knowing each other and perhaps having never been on stage before.

By the time “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” opens for a five-show run July 7, they’ve learned to “work as a team in a collaborative setting”; discovered the “benefits of being a part of a community that works together”; and perhaps found their niche.

“A camper can act in our summer musical and discover a love of lighting design along the way,” says the play’s director, Lacy Post. “We are always overwhelmed by how much growth happens in a few weeks. They surprise themselves by what they can achieve. They inspire us and remind us that we are all both teachers and students in the learning process.”

The process started with “an initial audition process so our campers could get the full professional experience of auditioning for a show, rehearsing, and performing for a live audience,” says Post. The performances take place at 7 p.m. July 7; and 2 & 7 p.m. July 8-9 at the Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville.

“Disney’s Descendants: The Musical” “tells the story of four children of famous Disney villains: Mal (daughter of Maleficent), Evie (daughter of the Evil Queen in Snow White), Jay (son of Jafar) and Carlos (son of Cruella Deville),” says Post. “Initially banished to the Isle of the Lost by the Fairy Godmother’s spell, the kids and their infamous parents live on the villainous island until Ben (son of The Beast and Belle) decides they deserve better. As his first official act as soon-to-be King, he invites them to join the other heroes and their children in Auradon. As you can imagine, it doesn’t go exactly as planned.

“Our kids get to experience a professional theatrical experience from start to finish. They are able to work side by side with professional theater artists and learn what aspects they enjoy or want to pursue,” Post adds. “We also hope this show inspires other young artists to join in the fun at another camp, class or show.

“The story of ‘The Descendants’ teaches us that embracing our differences makes us a stronger community, and that we all are truly ‘better together.’”

FAQ

‘Disney’s Descendants: The Musical’

WHEN — 7 p.m. July 7; 2 & 7 p.m. July 8-9

WHERE — Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville

COST — $15

INFO — triketheatre.org