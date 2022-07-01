Fort Smith man killed in Oklahoma motorcycle crash

FORT SMITH -- A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Oklahoma on Thursday.

Aric Mitchell, spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department, said in a news release the Oklahoma Highway Patrol notified the department Thursday that Ronald Casanova, 66, was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash near Muldrow, Okla.

Casanova was reported missing in Fort Smith on Tuesday by family who had difficulty reaching him and became concerned for his safety, according to Mitchell.

Mitchell noted in a news release Tuesday that Casanova may have been traveling on a blue 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle with red flames. He was last contacted by family via text message on June 17, at which time he was reportedly at his home in the 3600 block of Ridgeway Drive.