Izard County crash kills Sheridan man

One man was killed and another injured Wednesday morning in a wreck on an Izard County road, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatality report.

James Edward Jr., 37, of Sheridan was killed about 7:10 a.m. when a 2003 GMC he was a passenger in ran off the side of Wideman Road near Wideman and overturned.

The driver, Mark Southerland, 38, of Searcy, was also injured and taken to UAMS for treatment.

The investigating deputy for the Izard County sheriff's office reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.