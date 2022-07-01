LR school district hosts reception

The Little Rock School District will host a welcome reception for new Superintendent Jermall D. Wright at the Clinton Presidential Center next week.

The July 8 reception is open to the public and admission is free, but space is limited. People who want to attend must obtain free tickets, while they last, on a first-come, first-served basis. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m.

The link to access tickets is: https://tinyurl.com/WrightRecepton7822.

The Little Rock School Board decided on Wright as its next superintendent of the 21,000-student district on April 26 and approved his contract on May 4. The new superintendent will receive an annual salary of $240,000 for the upcoming 2022-23 school year. He replaces Mike Poore, who retired effective Thursday. Wright's first official day as Little Rock superintendent is today.

Wright, 45, has spent several weeks in the city, shifting into his new role.

He was superintendent of the Mississippi Achievement School District, which was created by the Mississippi Board of Education to serve the two lowest performing school districts in the state: Yazoo City and Humphreys County Schools. He has also worked for school districts in Birmingham, Ala., Denver, Colo., Philadelphia, Pa., Washington, D.C. and Jacksonville, Fla.

Wright has a bachelor's degree in social science and secondary education; a master's in educational leadership; an education specialist degree in special education and educational administration; and a doctorate of education degree in leadership for educational equity and early childhood special education.

For people who are unable to attend the reception, the district plans to schedule meet-and-greet community sessions during the first two weeks of August. Dates and locations will be announced.

The Clinton Presidential Center is at 1200 President Clinton Ave. in the River Market District area of downtown Little Rock. The reception will take place at the Presidential Center's Great Hall.