North Little Rock police name officers placed on leave after deadly standoff

North Little Rock police on Friday released the names of three officers who have been on paid leave during the investigation of a standoff that ended Sunday morning when the suspect fired on police, who shot and killed him, according to a news release.

Officers James Edwards, Nicholas Stewart and Scott Harton have been on leave since the standoff that began with a report of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon on the night of June 25 at 3108 Donaghey Drive, about a half-mile west of McCain Mall in North Little Rock.

Police encountered Arlen Jay Bates, 66, who police say was armed with a gun and had fired toward at least one person by the time officers arrived. He reportedly would not talk with officers and retreated into the house.

A police special operations team made up of SWAT officers and mental health experts entered the residence around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, but could not contact Bates. The team included Stewart and Harton, police said.

SWAT officers went in to arrest Bates around 6:30 a.m. June 25 and found him in a back bedroom. Police said Bates then opened fire, hitting Stewart in the chest and police dog Rakkie in the leg. Edwards is Rakkie's handler.

Police returned fire, killing Bates.

Stewart was protected by his body armor vest and suffered only minor injuries, the release stated. Rakkie was released from veterinary care Tuesday and is unable to continue duty. The dog will be retired soon and will stay with Edwards.

It is standard procedure to place officers on leave after they are involved in shootings. No further information was given about which officer or officers fired the shots that killed Bates.

The investigation into the shooting continues, the release stated.