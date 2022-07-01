Safety Dylan Hasz joins brother as Razorback commit

Safety Dylan Hasz committed to Arkansas on Friday.

Hasz, 5-11, 180 pounds, of Bixby, Okla., chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Tulsa, Air Force, Navy, South Dakota State and other teams.

His twin brother, ESPN 4-star pledge Luke Hasz, previously committed to the Razorbacks' 2023 class. Dylan Hasz made an official visit to Fayetteville last weekend.

“For starters, it’s pretty rare to have an opportunity to play with your brother at this kind of level,” Hasz said. “It means a ton to be able to compete with with Luke. And program-wise, I think it’s safe to say this program has shown nothing but growth and created an extremely competitive and positive culture.”

The Hasz family has strong ties to Arkansas. The twins' sister, Jenna Hasz Swindell, and aunt, Jennifer Fargo Rouse, are graduates.

“Well my sister is probably more exited than anybody,” Dylan Hasz said. “She’ll say she singlehandedly got us here. And beyond my sister, my aunt went here and has nothing but love for the university.”

As a junior, Dylan Hasz was a workhorse for the 13-0 Spartans, who won the 6A-II State title. He had 24 catches for 193 yards and 3 touchdowns, and 5 carries for 26 yards on offense; 14 punt returns for 214 yards on special teams; and 28 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 12 pass breakups as a safety on defense.

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains recruited Dylan Hasz.

He said the Arkansas coaching staff's ability to build relationships with players and recruits, along with the Razorback fans helped his decision.

“The fan base at Arkansas is special and anyone can see that whether it’s College GameDay, the Elite Eight or the College World Series, (you) won’t find another place like it,” he said.

Dylan Hasz is the 18th commitment for the 2023 class.











