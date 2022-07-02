Cycle not enough for Arenado, STL

PHILADELPHIA -- Darick Hall's tiebreaking home run was his third homer since being called up, and Rhys Hoskins went deep to add an insurance run, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-3 win over Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.

Hall broke a 3-all tie in the sixth when he led off by driving a 79-mph changeup from Miles Mikolas (5-6) into the seats in right. All three of Hall's hits have been home runs since his arrival from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

"To be able to come up and perform and help the team is everything," Hall said.

The 26-year-old Hall went deep twice in Philadelphia's 14-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

"He's got to be on top of the world right now," Hoskins said.

Arenado hit for the cycle for the second time in his career and 17th time in Cardinals history. He had an RBI triple in the first, a two-run home run in the third, doubled in the sixth and was credited with a single in the eighth after his hard-hit grounder caromed off third baseman Matt Vierling's glove.

"It hasn't hit me yet because the game didn't turn out the way we wanted," Arenado said. "Obviously it's a rare thing, a special thing. I just thank God I was able to do it today."

Hoskins gave Philadelphia a two-run cushion in the seventh by homering in his third consecutive game, a shot to deep left-center.

"We got contributions from all over the yard," Hoskins said. "Pretty cool win. It's nice to get a win to start the series."

Mickey Moniak added an RBI double for Philadelphia, which will play six of its next nine games against St. Louis.

The Phillies are 19-8 since Manager Rob Thomson took over for the fired Joe Girardi last month.

Jose Alvarado (2-1) pitched two-thirds scoreless innings in relief for the victory, and Brad Hand tossed a scoreless ninth for his third save in four chances.

"They have some swing-and-miss (pitchers) in that bullpen," Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol said. "Tough night."

The Phillies took advantage of an error by Arenado in the fifth when they tied the game with three runs. Garrett Stubbs led off with a hard-hit grounder to third base, but it went off the glove of Arenado and Stubbs reached first. After Vierling's single, Moniak doubled to the wall in right-center to score Stubbs. Vierling and Moniak went on to score on Kyle Schwarber's groundout and Hoskins' sacrifice fly.

Arenado's triple in the first and home run in the third put the Cardinals up 3-0. He also hit for the cycle on June 18, 2017.

"Obviously, he'd rather have the win," Marmol said. "It's still special to do that. It's hard to come by."

BRAVES 9, REDS 1 Max Fried (8-2) won his eighth consecutive decision, Austin Riley put Atlanta ahead to stay in the first inning with his team-high 19th home run and Atlanta routed Cincinnati. Dansby Swanson added a three-run home run in the seventh for the defending World Series champion Braves, who are 22-6 since the start of June.

BREWERS 19, PIRATES 2 Rowdy Tellez homered for the fifth time in five games and drove in five runs, Corbin Burnes (7-4) took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and Milwaukee routed Pittsburgh. Willy Adames hit a grand slam as the Brewers connected five times. They also had five doubles among their 16 hits.

DIAMONDBACKS 9, ROCKIES 3 David Peralta, Alek Thomas and Carson Kelly homered, and Merrill Kelly (7-5) pitched seven strong innings to lead Arizona to a victory over Colorado.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 3 Brian Anderson homered, and Miami beat Washington for its ninth win in 10 games against the Nationals this season.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 8, ANGELS 1 Cristian Javier (6-3) pitched another gem, striking out a career-best 14 while allowing just one hit in seven innings to lead Houston to a win over Los Angeles. The 25-year-old was brilliant in his first start since striking out 13 in seven innings of a combined no-hitter against the Yankees on Saturday. Shohei Ohtani was the only Angels baserunner Javier permitted, hitting a home run with two outs in the first.

BLUE JAYS 9, RAYS 2 Jose Berrios (6-4) stopped his three-start winless streak, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs, and Toronto celebrated Canada Day by beating Tampa Bay.

TWINS 3, ORIOLES 2 Byron Buxton hit a two-run home run in the ninth to give Minnesota a victory over Baltimore.

ROYALS 3, TIGERS 1 Vinnie Pasquatino hit his first major league home run and Hunter Dozier followed with a drive into the bullpen, leading Brad Keller (3-9) and Kansas City over Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 6, RED SOX 5 Rookie Christopher Morel homered in his third consecutive game, and Chicago rallied to beat Boston.

METS 4, RANGERS 3 Eduardo Escobar hit a tiebreaking three-run home run, David Peterson tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in six innings and New York beat Texas to stop a season-high three-game losing streak.

