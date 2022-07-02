Driver missing, biker seriously injured after vehicle-cycle crash in Little Rock

A crash Saturday in south Little Rock involving a vehicle and a motorcycle left the motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries, according to a Little Rock Police Department spokesman. The driver of the vehicle is missing and apparently on the run from police.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital for treatment, department spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes said. There were no other serious injuries.

Police said that traffic was stopped Saturday afternoon in the 5300 block of Baseline Road, about 2 miles southeast of the Interstate 30 interchange with South University Avenue, after the accident.

Police were canvassing the area after, Barnes said, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The driver had not been publicly identified as of Saturday afternoon.

Officers from the Police Department's Southwest Division were on the scene, and an accident reconstruction team had arrived, according to an alert from the Little Rock Police Department's app.