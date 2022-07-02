Meth, gun land Springdale man in federal pen

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced Thursday to 330 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $10,000 in fines on drug and firearms charges, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, In October 2018, the FBI initiated an investigation into Antonio Hernandez, 36, while he was incarcerated at the Arkansas Department of Correction, Varner Supermax. The investigation revealed Hernandez was using a contraband cellphone to operate a drug trafficking organization, which was distributing large amounts of methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas from Mexico.

Hernandez was released from the Department of Correction in September.

On Oct. 18, while watching Hernandez, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force saw a vehicle frequently used by Hernandez leave an apartment complex near his home. Detectives recognized Hernandez as the driver. Detectives followed and as he got out of the vehicle, detectives approached and identified themselves as police.

Hernandez told police he had a gun in his waistband and as police were removing it, Hernandez tried to run. He broke free momentarily, but detectives were able to quickly regain control. Hernandez was then handcuffed and searched.

Policed searched Hernandez's vehicle and found a backpack containing a box of ammunition and two baggies containing methamphetamine. A second loaded magazine for the firearm was found under the driver's seat.

Hernandez was jailed the Washington County Detention Center but according to court documents, he continued to operate his drug trafficking organization from the jail using the jail's phone system.

Hernandez pleaded guilty earlier to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.