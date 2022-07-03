Aces in the Hole

RICHARD DAHLGREN, No. 7, Southern Oaks Country Club (Jacksonville), 240 yards (par-4), driver. Witness: Lanny Nordin.

ANA BELLA GUTIERREZ, No. 3, Rebsamen Golf Course, 129 yards, 6-iron. Witness: Jonathan Curtis.

MARY MILLSAP, No. 11, Country Club of Little Rock, 98 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Anne Speed.

STEVE PASCOE, No. 4, Centennial Valley Golf Country Club (Conway), 151 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Greg Hellman, David Polacek, Alex Rosales.

KENNETH SMITH, No. 13, Coronado Golf Club (Hot Springs Village), 140 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Sam Swayze, Robert Dempster, Richard Edin.

