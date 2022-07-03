Carin Schoppmeyer: SoNA celebrates success

Symphony of Northwest Arkansas patrons gathered for the Summer Gala on June 16 at Heroncrest in Springdale.

Riley Nicholson, symphony executive director, tells me: "The gala was not only a fundraiser for SoNA, but also a chance for us to celebrate and announce our new vision, upcoming season and SoNA's bright future. We are grateful to have an incredible community that is dedicated to the arts, and at all of our events, that community is always wonderful to bring together."

The symphony's new vision, unveiled in May, states:

SoNA will be recognized as a trailblazing orchestra as it:

• Expands the possibilities of what an orchestra can be.

• Changes lives by increasing interest and equity in the arts through outreach, education, collaboration and performance.

• Creatively honors the past, present and future of our artform, fostering the highest levels of artistic direction.

Nicholson adds that the gala was also an opportunity to laud longtime friends of the symphony, Mary and George Benjamin, as the 2022 Gala Honorees for "their longstanding support of SoNA, even before SoNA existed and was North Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. Over the years their incredible support has taken many forms from philanthropy, to board leadership, volunteering and advocacy."

The evening's fund-a-need drive will help support a variety of activities in the upcoming season such as supporting musician chairs (musician fees) for mainstage programming, SoNA Beyond concerts and "educational outreach including SoNA Mentors program, which sends SoNA musicians into local school districts for both performances and instruction." The SoNA Beyond series "features symphony musicians in creative ways, including chamber music performances, outdoor educational concerts, community partnerships [and] groundbreaking contemporary experiences."

Next up for the symphony is the July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular, presented by the Walmart AMP and featuring the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, which will celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with a patriotic pops concert under the direction of Paul Haas and fireworks sponsored by the city of Rogers, organizers say. Walmart AMP gates open at 6 p.m. July 4; the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.; and the event concludes with a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

Those joining the symphony for the summer gala included Mary and Mike Russell, Ellen and Malcolm Hayward, Melanie and Thad Beck, Terrye and Patric Brosh, Debbie Evans, Kathy Moss, Mary Storey, Carol and Ed Clifford, , Sharon Killian, Lindsay Booker, Gaye Cypert, Margaret Whillock, Barbara and Doug Prichard, Debbie Ogg and Holly and Mike Johnson. .

