Elizabeth Bridgforth HodgesWilliam Jeffery Wolfe James

Elizabeth Bridgforth Hodges became the bride of William Jeffery Wolfe James at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in St. James United Methodist Church. Officiating was the Rev. Travis Frank of Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Forrest City.

Parents of the bride are Lindsay and Dave Hodges of Forrest City. She is the granddaughter of the late Sallie and Jack Bridgforth and the late Linda and Vincent Harrington, all of Forrest City.

The groom is the son of Paige and Pat James of Little Rock, and the grandson of Joyce and the late Don James of Benton and Sherry Shinn and the late Joseph Shinn, both of Little Rock.

The altar held a large arrangement of hydrangeas, pink and cream roses, white larkspur and hanging green amaranthus. Music was by organist Robert Lindley. Readers were Jennifer Cook, sister of the groom, and Kathleen Conley.

The bride, who walked down the aisle with her father, wore a sleeveless V-neck gown. The A-line skirt of tulle was embellished with Venice lace appliques and extended to the chapel train. She carried a bouquet of pink and cream roses, hanging green amaranthus, pampas grass, dried fan palms and white anthurium.

Matron of honor was Mary Dudley Garrison, sister of bride, and maid of honor was Jericka Battle, both of Little Rock.

Bridesmaids were Laura Hildebrand of Lafayette, Ind., and Megan Murphy of Ramah, N.M. They wore chiffon dresses in the shade blush and in the style of their choice. They carried a smaller version of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girls were Sallie Garrison and Helen Garrison, nieces of the bride, and Gabby Cook, niece of the groom, all of Little Rock. Ring bearer was James Cook, also of Little Rock, nephew of the groom.

Serving as best man was Spencer James of Little Rock, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Liston Barber and Dominic Smith, both of Fayetteville; Michael McMurray of Little Rock; and Christopher Westfall of Boston.

Guests were seated by Ted Garrison of Little Rock and Billy Rauscher Hodges of Forrest City, cousin of the bride.

A reception was held at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Tables alternated lush floral runners, tall arrangements of wedding flowers and compotes filled with cream hydrangeas, pink and cream roses, pink larkspur and pampas grass.

The bride is a graduate of Hendrix College with a bachelor's degree in educational policy. She is a math teacher at eStem Junior High.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in history, also from Hendrix, and a law degree from the William H. Bowen School of Law. He is a lawyer with James, House, Swann & Downing PA.

The couple will live in Little Rock and plan a wedding trip to Croatia at a later date.