Local notes: Wellness Center for Hope offers yoga, meditation and fitness

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has announced the winner of "The Changing American South" fellowship, which invited writers to reconsider Southern identity. The judges selected Exodus Brownlow for her writing project's literary merit and likelihood of publication. She will receive a two-week residency at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow. Exodus Oktavia Brownlow is a Blackhawk, Miss., native with an accomplished literary background. She is planning a 2023 residency when she will be working on a Southern historical romance story with horror elements set in a fictional Honey, Miss., in 1896.

WCDH will also host a book launch party to celebrate the release of Eureka Springs author Heather McLoud's second book, "The Biome Sacrifices." The work is a timely young adult fantasy novel, which explores the price and motivations of war. The event will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. July 17 at 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. The event is free, and refreshments will be served. McLoud will read aloud from her new book. A Q&A session will follow the reading and books, signed by the author, will be available for purchase. Reservations are appreciated but not required.

Information: writerscolony.org.

School of the Arts

Community School of the Arts is excited to offer more summer fun for children and teens in July with camps and activities. Private lessons and camps abound weekly throughout July. There are activities in music, theater, dance, and visual art for children and teens.

Highlights for July include the teen Jazz Camp (vocal and instrumental), led by Don and Terri Bailey and a host of other great artists. The camp is free and open to any Arkansas teen. A special singer-songwriting piece is included in camp week with time spent at a recording studio. The camp will conclude with a concert at the end of camp week on July 15.

Another camp is the two-week musical theater camp for teens that concludes with the production of "Legally Blonde Jr." on July 30. Camp is led by Cody Walls and Dylan Blackwood, and the teens will prepare the 70-minute version of the show with full costumes and sets.

Other camps include piano, drums, art and theater divided into age groups for children and teens. Art camps include a general camp of art activities as well as a ceramic camp and a mosaic camp. There is a short three-day theater camp called Smash Hit July 6-8, and there is also a special music theory camp to hone your music skills and composing abilities. Camp leaders include some of CSA's finest instructors. Private lessons in music, theater, dance, and art are also available all summer. It's a good time to try out a few lessons to see how it works.

Information: (479) 434-2020, csafortsmith.org or email info@csafortsmith.org.