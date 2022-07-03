Resounding applause

Five jazz artists with roots in the Natural State were inducted into the Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame during a ceremony and jam session June 20 at the Old State House Museum's 1885 House of Representative Chamber. The event, sponsored by the Arkansas Jazz Heritage Foundation, honors those who have made notable contributions in the arena of jazz music.









Inducted were jazz vocalist and Hot Springs native Irene Crutchfield Brown; Jackie Lamar (Conway-based saxophonist, composer, educator and author) and bassist Ken Walker, who lives in Denver and who gave acceptance remarks via video. Posthumous honors went to Little Rock legend TeRoy"T" Betton Jr. (trumpeter, arranger, composer, writer, pianist, music educator and bandleader) and William "Bill" Craig (El Dorado-based saxophonist, composer, educator, author, producer and Jazz Hall of Fame co-founder). In addition, vocalist and past inductee Nan Maureen Renaud, who goes by Nan Maureen, was presented with a 2022 Person of the Year award.

Accenting the evening were performances by musicians that included some new and past inductees. Local jazz trumpeter Rodney Block joined Lamar for a performance, while saxophonist and flautist Tonya Leeks led a band offering up a tribute to Betton.

This was the 16th class of Arkansas Jazz Hall of Fame inductees since 1994, according to AJHF co-founder and event coordinator James Thomson.

-- Story and photo by

Helaine R. Williams