School news: Graduates, honors and PBS Kids

New Hampshire

Devin Gardner of Ozark graduated from the University of New Hampshire over the weekend of May 20-22, 2022, earning a Master of Science degree in Microbiology.

Located in Durham, N.H., the University of New Hampshire, founded in 1866, is the state's flagship public institution, enrolling 13,000 undergraduate and 2,500 graduate students.

Eastern New Mexico

Aron Mullins of Springdale has been named to Eastern New Mexico University's Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a GPA of 3.25 or greater.

Eastern New Mexico University is located in Portales, N.M.

PBS

Arkansas PBS has announced winners of the 2022 Arkansas PBS Kids Writers Contest. Students in grades K-3 across Arkansas submitted 93 entries for this year's contest, and all 14 winning stories are available to read online at myarpbs.org/writerscontest.

Winners include:

Kindergarten: First place, Faith Ford of Luxora for "Love Makes Everything Better"; second place, Harper Porter of Bentonville for "The Baby Who Ate Trees"; and third place, Penelope Posadas of Rogers for "Once Upon a Dino Birthday Surprise."

First grade: First place, Abigail Wharton of Conway for "The Playful Pony and the Swimming Swordfish"; tied for second place, Sadie Montgomery of Rison for "The Lonely Giant" and Emerson Gitz of Batesville for "Peppa and Emmy's Big Adventure"; and third place, Beau Corley of Malvern for "The Blue Tornado and the Aliens."

Second grade: First place, Elijah Smith of Benton for "The Droid 8E8 and the Giant Space Worm"; second place, Henley Ritchie of Mountain Home for "The Girl Who Loves Books"; and third place, Bennett Yochum of Rogers for "The Camping Buds."

Third grade: First place, Isabella Posadas of Rogers for "Lying Lizzy"; second place, Charlotte Granderson of Fayetteville for "Sammy Salamander"; and tied for third place, Gunner Duck of Omaha for "Ninja Puppy in China" and David Archer McKnight of Sherwood for "The Badger and the Telekinetic Kangaroo."

In addition to being published to the Arkansas PBS website, these young authors will have the opportunity to read their stories for special segments during "Rise and Shine," a six-week summer learning broadcast series produced by Arkansas PBS and the Arkansas Department of Education beginning July 6.

Belhaven

Rachel Chism of Siloam Springs has been named to the Belhaven University spring 2022 President's List.

To be eligible for the President's List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade point average while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.

Belhaven is located in Jackson, Miss.

Evansville

Alexys Bolin of Springdale has been named to the University of Evansville Dean's List for outstanding academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester. Bolin is studying Archaeology and Art History at the University of Evansville, a private university located in Evansville, Ind.

More than 500 students at UE were named to the Dean's List. To merit this honor, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Rhodes College

Carley Jo Goggans, a 2018 graduate of Siloam Springs High School and the daughter of Cliff and Pam Goggans, graduated May 14 from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tenn., with a degree in International Studies and Music. She has been awarded the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship and will be going to Estonia for the coming year.

Brea College

Abegail Blakey of Bentonville has been named to the spring 2022 Dean's List at Berea College.

A student is named to the Dean's List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Founded upon inclusive Christian principles in 1855, Berea was the first interracial and coeducational college in the South. It is located in Berea, Ky.

College of Charleston

Chloe Christian of Bentonville recently graduated with a Bachelor of Science in International Business from the College of Charleston in Charleston, S.C.

Christian was among more than 1,450 students who received degrees.

Located in the heart of historic Charleston, the College of Charleston is a nationally recognized public liberal arts and sciences university founded in 1770.

