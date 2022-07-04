Police say Texas gunman kills 2

HALTOM CITY, Texas -- A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life at a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said Sunday.

Haltom City Police Det. Matt Spillane said none of those wounded in the shooting Saturday evening in a residential neighborhood have life-threatening injuries.

Spillane said the officers returned fire after being shot at while responding to a report of gunshots at the home. One officer was hit in both legs, and the other two were shot in the arm. The suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He said the Texas Rangers, the state's elite police force, would take over the investigation. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. Authorities have not released the names of any of the people involved in the attack.

"The main focus is on how and why this happened," Spillane told reporters.

A woman was found dead inside a house and a man was found dead outside, Sgt. Rick Alexander said late Saturday. A woman who called 911 was also wounded, he said.

The suspect was found with a "military-style rifle" and a handgun, Alexander said.

The incident is one of several in recent days in which law enforcement officers were fired upon while responding to calls.

Three officers were shot dead in eastern Kentucky while trying to serve a warrant. Police took a 49-year-old man into custody late Thursday night after an hours-long standoff at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of Appalachia. He remains jailed on a $10 million bond and is charged with two counts of murder of a police officer.

VIOLENCE IN CHICAGO

In Chicago, bail has been set at $2 million for a man who prosecutors say shot a police officer multiple times as the officer stepped off an elevator while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Jalen Vales, 27, of Chicago was charged Saturday with attempted murder and aggravated battery of a police officer in the Friday morning shooting, police said.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the 49-year-old officer underwent surgery and was in "serious but stable" condition as of Friday. Chicago police said Sunday that no update on the officer's condition was available.

Prosecutors said Saturday that before the shooting, Vales and his girlfriend had been arguing and the girlfriend was afraid he was going to hurt her, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. She texted her mother and asked her to call the police, then came up with a ruse to get Vales to leave the apartment and locked the door behind him.

The girlfriend has filed six police reports against Vales for domestic violence since the couple began dating in March, prosecutors said.

When two Chicago officers responding to the call exited the elevator, Vales began shooting at them, hitting one officer. The other officer was not injured.

Vales was arrested at the scene after running to another apartment and cutting himself, authorities said. He was hospitalized for his injuries as of Saturday and did not appear in court for his bond hearing. It was unclear if Vales has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.