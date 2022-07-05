Texarkana water disinfection method to change for 6 to 8 weeks

TEXARKANA -- Beginning Wednesday, Texarkana Water Utilities will temporarily change its drinking water disinfection method.

For six to eight weeks, Texarkana Water Utilities will use chlorine only, known as "free chlorine," instead of the usual chloramine to disinfect the water. Water will remain safe to drink throughout the process, which is a widely used preventive maintenance method for municipal water systems, according to a Texarkana Water Utilities news release. The agency last used the procedure in summer 2021.

"The use of free chlorine will help cleanse the lines, reduce the occurrence of nitrification and biofilm, and ensure that we provide quality water for the customers served by [Texarkana Water Utilities]," according to the release.

Some customers may notice a chlorine odor or slight discoloration of their water, but those effects should lessen after a couple of weeks and do not affect water safety.

Residents may also see more flushing of fire hydrants over the next couple of months.

Texarkana Water Utilities encourages dialysis patients to speak with their equipment supplier; different types of equipment may have varying needs and require adjustments.

The processes most aquariums have for removing chloramines from water should be the same with free chlorine and need no adjustments. Even so, fish tank operators are encouraged to confirm that with their equipment supplier. Local pet stores have also been informed of the conversion.

Texarkana Water Utilities will monitor chlorine levels and water quality standards in the distribution system daily to ensure the safety of the water and that all state and regulatory standards are met.