Arkansas reports biggest 1-day jumps in new, active covid cases since omicron surge

The Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday reported 2,395 new cases of covid-19, the highest number of new cases in a single day since early February.

The report raised the state's total case count since March 2020 to 871,467. Of those, 847,136 cases are considered recovered.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 1,222 to 12,505 — a jump in cases not seen since January, during the surge of the omicron variant.

The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by seven to 11,596.

There were 277 patients hospitalized with the virus, up four from Tuesday. It was the tenth consecutive day of more than 200 Arkansans hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The number of virus patients who were on ventilators remained at 11, and the number in intensive care increased by one, to 54.

More details in Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.