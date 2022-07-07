Sections
Authorities investigate report of possible 'incendiary device' at Shorter College in North Little Rock

by Remington Miller | Today at 1:30 p.m.
North Little Rock police block Bishop Lindsey Avenue while investigating a bomb threat Thursday at Shorter College. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette /Staci Vandagriff)

The North Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter on Thursday afternoon that they were investigating a report of a possible "incendiary device" at Shorter College.

Police, along with the North Little Rock and Little Rock fire departments and MEMS personnel are investigating the report at the college, 604 N. Locust St.

Police asked that residents avoid the area due to road closures.

Earlier in the year, Shorter College was among a spate of historically Black universities and colleges in Arkansas and other states that received bomb threats.

