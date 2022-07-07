Jones receives Game & Fish slot

Sissy’s Log Cabin CEO Bill Jones has been appointed to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday.

Jones replaces Bennie Westphal and will serve until July 1, 2029. He manages the Pine Bluff-based jewelry store and also serves as vice-chairman of the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation. He is past president of the Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited, a former member of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center board and a former trustee of the Baptist Health Foundation. Jones has also worked with the Arkansas Arts and Science Center, Pine Bluff United Way, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the Women and Children First Shelter.

“Everyone knows Bill Jones as an entrepreneur and a successful businessman,” Hutchinson said in a news release. “But Bill is much more. He’s passionate about the outdoors. He has a long history in conservation. He wants to ensure that we care for our natural resources so that everyone can enjoy our state — hunters, anglers and people who simply appreciate the beauty of Arkansas. He is a father and grandfather who hopes his grandchildren love the outdoors as much as he does.” Jones’ family settled in Arkansas in 1793, according to Hutchinson’s office. The self-described avid hunter said in the release he has learned valuable life lessons, whether calling ducks in the middle of a flooded rice field or scouting spring turkeys in dense cover.

“The beauty and fragility of Arkansas evokes reverence for our natural resources,” he said. “I’m humbled by the chance to join the other commissioners to conserve the natural beauty of our state and to promote the full enjoyment of it. Arkansas is written into my family’s legacy, and our care for the resources God has given us is part of that legacy. Arkansas is a jewel of rare price, and I am gratified for the opportunity to serve as one of the stewards of this gem.”