Little Rock police ID man killed in motorcycle crash

Police have identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon along University Avenue in Little Rock.

Preliminary reports from the Little Rock Police Department identified the motorcyclist as Kevin Mackintrush, 44, of Little Rock.

Mackintrush was northbound, driving a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle near the 4500 block of South University Avenue, when the vehicle crashed into a 2015 Isuzu that was turning left at about 4 p.m., according to the report.

Police said the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the wreck.