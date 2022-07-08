Police investigating after body found near Springdale apartments

SPRINGDALE -- Police have sent the body of man found dead Wednesday to the state medical examiner to determine how he died.

Officers responded to an anonymous call reporting a body had been found Wednesday in a wooded area behind the Hudson Apartments on South Thompson Street, according to a news release by the department.

Detectives identified the dead man as Donald Shepherd, 38, of Springdale. Shepherd was homeless at the time of his death, according to police.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, the release stated.