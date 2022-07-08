Sections
Police investigating after body found near Springdale apartments

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.
Springdale City Police Department Thursday, February 16, 2017, in downtown Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK)

SPRINGDALE -- Police have sent the body of man found dead Wednesday to the state medical examiner to determine how he died.

Officers responded to an anonymous call reporting a body had been found Wednesday in a wooded area behind the Hudson Apartments on South Thompson Street, according to a news release by the department.

Detectives identified the dead man as Donald Shepherd, 38, of Springdale. Shepherd was homeless at the time of his death, according to police.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, the release stated.

Print Headline: Body found near Springdale apartments

