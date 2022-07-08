Sections
Springdale police identify body found in burned car

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

SPRINGDALE -- Police have identified the body found in a burning car last month.

The body of Benton Lather, 36, was found June 14 at 2011 Collins Ave., said Capt. Jeff Taylor, a spokesman for the Police Department.

Police are waiting on an autopsy report from the State Crime Lab to determine cause of death, Taylor said.

Officers and firefighters arrived at the house around 4 a.m. and found four vehicles on fire in the driveway. Once the fire was extinguished, the body was found in one of the vehicles, burned beyond recognition, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

