Threat brings search at Shorter College

A spokesperson for the North Little Rock Police Department said Thursday that it was unclear whether an incident at Shorter College was related to threats made earlier this year against historically Black colleges and universities.

Lt. Amy Cooper said Thursday afternoon that officers would investigate whether a report of a possible "incendiary device" at the North Little Rock campus had any connection to bomb threats made against colleges and universities across the country, including Shorter College.

An extensive search of Shorter College in North Little Rock on Thursday afternoon found no "incendiary device," according to a notice posted on Twitter.

Police, along with the North Little Rock and Little Rock fire departments and MEMS personnel, investigated the report at the college located on 604 N. Locust St. around 11:36 a.m., according to a news release from the Police Department.

The release stated that students were safely evacuated and that roads were closed around the area.

Earlier in the year, Shorter College was among a spate of historically Black universities and colleges in Arkansas and other states that received bomb threats.



