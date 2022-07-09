FBI, task force teams raid multiple locations in LR, PB

FBI agents and other members of the GETROCK Task Force conducted raids at multiple locations in Little Rock and Pine Bluff on Friday, an agency spokesman said in a statement.

Federal agents supported by Arkansas State Police and Little Rock and Pine Bluff police conducted "court-authorized law enforcement operation[s]," said FBI Little Rock spokesman Connor Hagan, using the agency's boilerplate for most of their work.

In video on social media, FBI agents wearing tactical gear including body armor, helmets and camouflage uniforms and carrying rifles stood outside a residence, reportedly on Woodford Street in southwest Little Rock.

Hagan did not comment on any particular incident, including the social media video.