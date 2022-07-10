Arkansas achievers

Chloe Benton, who graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, has been named a 2022 GEM Ph.D. Engineering and Science Fellow by the National GEM Consortium. She is an intern with Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Benton will begin her doctoral studies at the University of Colorado-Boulder in the fall. Her fellowship will include a first-year stipend, additional funding from her graduate institution and full tuition and fees up to the fifth year of the Ph.D. program. The National GEM Consortium, one of the nation’s most competitive fellowship programs for graduate study in the STEM fields, has a mission to increase the participation of underrepresented groups at all levels of graduate study in engineering and science.

Jacob Carnes and Maria Galvan Labrada, University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana graduates, were selected as recipients of the Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speakers Series Scholarship. The Farmers Bank Distinguished Speaker Series event raises scholarship money for students who graduate from the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana and Texarkana College and wish to complete their bachelor’s degree at Texas A&M University Texarkana.

Emma Bain has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana. This award is $1,000 per academic year. Bain is a graduate of Spring Hill High School.

Lakeside High School graduate Jamison Craig of Hot Springs was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/ AM&N Hot Springs Alumni Association. Craig, who played basketball throughout high school and football his senior year, plans to attend UAPB this fall to earn a degree in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance.

Kaitlyn Graves has received a National Park College Second Chance Scholarship, which is available to students who need a second chance to return to pursue postsecondary education, The scholarship covers full tuition and fees for two years. Graves previously attended the college’s nursing school right out of high school.

MaKayla Goins of Mountain View has been selected to receive one of two scholarships honoring the late Jean Jennings of Mountain View. The Jean Jennings Memorial Scholarships are awarded each year to two Mountain View residents attending Ozarka College. MaKayla will receive $250 for the fall 2022 semester and $250 for the spring 2023 semester. Jean Jennings was a musician for over 46 years and performed with the original Rackensack Society and later with the Leatherwoods.

