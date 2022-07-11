• Gary Volesky, a retired three-star Army general, has been suspended from his duties as an adviser to active-duty officers pending an inquiry into reports that he wrote a comment on Twitter critical of first lady Jill Biden's statement on abortion rights.

• Romeo Langhorne, 32, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for attempting to support the Islamic State terrorist group by posting a video tutorial online for making a deadly explosive, triacetone triperoxide, court records state.

• Leslie Winchester, a 19-year-old volunteer firefighter in Humphreys County, Tenn., was arrested and charged with aggravated arson, arson, trespassing and vandalism, accused of setting fires and damaging several buildings in Waverly, state and local authorities said.

• Lamar Davis, the superintendent of the Louisiana State Police, said he didn't remember how fast he was driving his unmarked work vehicle and needs "to slow my butt down" after a trooper pulled him over for speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge west of Baton Rouge.

• Tyler Ethridge, 33, of Colorado Springs, Colo., was charged with felony civil disorder and several misdemeanor offenses for removing fencing at the U.S. Capitol and encouraging the crowd to keep fighting after the pastor climbed a median during the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said.

• Leah Tsuchimoto, who works at a hotel near the Children's Museum of Northern Nevada in Carson City, said she will never take her kids to the attraction again after police arrested a janitor who kept a secret weapons arsenal and lived there with his wife and two children.

• Lisa Holder White, a 54-year-old Republican of Decatur, Ill., and former state appellate court justice, was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve on the Illinois Supreme Court to replace a retiring justice who was the state's longest-serving active judge.

• Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., didn't get an endorsement for reelection from former President Donald Trump because she doesn't have "what it takes to take on the Radical Left Democrats," he wrote on Truth Social.

• Brandy Bottone, 32, of Plano, Texas, said a $215 citation she received for driving alone in the two-or-more occupant lane on Central Expressway in Dallas has her "blood boiling" and she will challenge it, arguing that her unborn daughter counted as a passenger.