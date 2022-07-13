



Planning Commission to hold public hearing

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd., to consider the following:

• Zoning Change Request from C-2 to C-4 for 1748 Albert Pike Road.

• Preliminary Subdivision Plat and Development Plan review for a new five-lot development, Hamilton Heights Subdivision, 155 Lazy Lane.

• Article II Site Plan review for children's entertainment venue, TNT Fun Play, 430 Broadway St.

• Annual election of Planning Commission officers.

The lobby of City Hall will be used as overflow, as needed. A livestream is also available on the city's YouTube channel at http://www.youtube.com/cityofhotsprings, and City12 Resort TV will broadcast the meeting live at 6 p.m.

ABI offers Magic Springs tickets, T-shirts to donors

Successful blood donors at several Arkansas Blood Institute Donor Centers, including the one at 149 Section Line Road in Hot Springs, will receive a free "Blood Donor Hero" summer T-shirt, while supplies last, and one free ticket to Magic Springs Theme and Water Park.

"Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines," Dr. John Armitage, ABI president and CEO, said in a news release. "We're so thankful to our loyal summer partner Magic Springs for helping us reward those who make their summer a lifesaving one by donating blood for those in need."

Arkansas Blood Institute is the local nonprofit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 40 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.

Thornton Ferry road closures to continue

Thornton Ferry Road from Albert Pike Road to West Pine Road will continue to be closed to through traffic for another seven weeks to excavate for new drainage and construct a retaining wall.

Motorists should seek an alternate route through West Pine.



