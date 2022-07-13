Sections
Woman arrested in Fort Smith shooting

by Thomas Saccente | Today at 11:53 a.m.
Cicely Nelson

FORT SMITH -- Police arrested a woman in connection with a shooting Tuesday that left a man seriously injured.

Aric Mitchell, police department spokesman, said in a Wednesday news release Cicely Nelson, 49, is incarcerated at the Sebastian County jail on suspicion of one count of first degree domestic battery. She is being held on a $75,000 legally sufficient bond and is slated to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday , according to an online inmate roster.

Police responded to a shooting in the 5500 block of Whitney Circle at about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Mitchell said. A man was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital to get treatment for a serious injury to one of his arms. The man's identity was not disclosed in the news release.

The Police Department's investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to Mitchell.

Print Headline: Woman arrested in Fort Smith shooting

