Woman arrested in Fort Smith shooting

FORT SMITH -- Police arrested a woman in connection with a shooting Tuesday that left a man seriously injured.

Aric Mitchell, police department spokesman, said in a Wednesday news release Cicely Nelson, 49, is incarcerated at the Sebastian County jail on suspicion of one count of first degree domestic battery. She is being held on a $75,000 legally sufficient bond and is slated to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday , according to an online inmate roster.

Police responded to a shooting in the 5500 block of Whitney Circle at about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, Mitchell said. A man was found at the scene and taken to a local hospital to get treatment for a serious injury to one of his arms. The man's identity was not disclosed in the news release.

The Police Department's investigation into this incident is ongoing, according to Mitchell.