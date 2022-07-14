Arkansas crews clear multiple tractor-trailer wreck on I-40 in Franklin County

An accident on Interstate 40 involving multiple tractor-trailers was cleared around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, more than an hour after it blocked the westbound lanes in Franklin County near Ozark, according to reports from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The 18-wheelers had been leaking fuel near exit 35 because of the crash, which happened at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dave Parker, a spokesman for the state Transportation Department, said the best option to avoid the area entirely is for drivers on I-40 to get off at exit 47, which is exit 164 to Coal Hill.

“It’s about 10 exits back, but that will let you hit [U.S.] 64 and get back on I-40 at exit 35, just past the accident,” Parker said.

Exit 35 is the Arkansas 23 exit for Ozark and Huntsville.