Cayden Walace drafted by Royals in 2nd round of MLB Draft

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the second round of the MLB Draft on Sunday.

Wallace was the 49th overall pick of the draft and the second pick by the Royals, who selected Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross ninth overall. The suggested signing bonus for Wallace’s spot in the draft is $1.58 million.

Wallace is Arkansas’ highest sophomore draft pick since Andrew Benintendi was selected seventh overall by the Boston Red Sox in 2015. Benintendi is now a left fielder for the Royals who has been selected to play in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Wallace, 20, was eligible for the draft because he will turn 21 on Aug. 7. Draft rules state sophomores can be drafted if their 21st birthday falls within 45 days of the draft.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said since the preseason that he expected Wallace to be a high-round draft pick and sign professionally following his sophomore season.

“He’s going to be picked in the first two rounds, in my opinion,” Van Horn said July 7.

Dayton Moore, the Royals’ president, had several up-close looks at Wallace during his time at Arkansas. Moore’s son, Robert, was a second baseman for the Razorbacks the past three seasons and his father attended several of Arkansas’ games.

Wallace batted .298 and had an OPS of .940 this year. He tied for Arkansas’ team lead with 16 home runs and led the team with 60 RBI, 20 doubles and a .553 slugging percentage.

“I love this pick for the Royals,” former Colorado Rockies general manager Dan O’Dowd said on MLB Network’s coverage of the draft. “I think this kid is just scratching the surface. He’s a tick away in pitch recognition skills, to me, from really taking off. He’s got power to all fields. He’s an exceptional athlete.

“There’s just a ton to like about this kid.”

O’Dowd said the Royals got “great surplus value” with their pick of Wallace. MLB.com senior writer Jim Callis said he expected Wallace to be taken about 20 picks earlier in the first round of the draft.

“He looked great in the NCAA postseason with Arkansas going to the College World Series, making great plays at third,” Callis said on MLB Network. “I think he’s an underrated athlete. I think people focus on the power but he’s not just a slugger. At worst he’s a good right fielder, and I think he could be a good third baseman.”