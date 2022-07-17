Kissing candidates kick off campaigns

The Bentonville Film Festival, which ran June 22-July 3, featured screenings, exhibitions and an awards ceremony on June 25 to announce winners of this year's competition.
Organizers say, "The week-long Festival, led by Academy Award-winning actor and Festival Chair Geena Davis, is known for its dedication to championing female, non-binary, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and people with disabilities' voices in entertainment."
In the BFF 2022 juried competition program, 82% is from content creators who identify as female or gender non-confirming; 65% who identify as BIPOC, Asian, or Pacific Islander; 62% who identify as LGBTQIA+; 42% who are over 50; and 20% who identify as a person with disability. In addition for the 2022 program, onscreen leads are 90% women/gender non conforming, 60% BIPOC, 25% LGBTQ+ and 12% representing talent with disabilities."
Jury Award Winners:
"Every Day In Kaimuki" from director Alika Tengan -- Narrative Film Award;
"Shouting Down Midnight from director Gretchen Stoeltje -- Documentary Film Award;
"Georgia" from director Jayil Pak --Short Film Narrative Award; and
"Chiqui" from director Carlos Cardona --Episodic Award;
Special Recognition Awards:
"Land of Gold" from director Nardeep Khurmi --Honorary Mention, Narrative Feature;
"Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest" from director Nancy Svendsen --Honorary Mention, Documentary Feature;
"The Bond" director Jahmil Eady --Honorary Mention, Short Film; and
"Cora and Sam Hate The Dentist" from directors Jade Kaiser and Eilise Guilfoyle --Honorary Mention, Episodic.
Kiss a Pig: Breakfast at Tusk-any's Gala candidates kicked off their fundraising campaigns with a preview party July 14 at Peel Museum and Botanical Garden in Bentonville. The 20th annual black-tie gala presented by Abbot Nutrition to benefit the American Diabetes Association is set for Oct. 8 at the Rogers Convention Center.
The evening will include live entertainment by Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience, dinner, dancing and auctions.
Eleven candidates will spend the coming weeks competing to raise the most money for the honor of kissing a pig, the first source of insulin for diabetes, at the gala. Candidates fundraising efforts will help the group meet this year's gala goal of $1.2 million. Event proceeds are used to fund diabetes research, advocacy, and support for all individuals living with pre-diabetes and type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes.
Lance de la Rosa is serving as this year's honorary event chairman with Pam Gaik and Jennifer Kierce as co-chairwomen.
Mackenzie Oldt, 14, the event's Mission Moment speaker, shared with those gathered at the preview her experience living with Type 1 diabetes
This year's class of kissing candidates consists of:
• Ralph Clare, Walmart;
• Nathan Triska, Sam's Club;
• Waylon Walburn, Abbot Nutrition;
• Jennifer Ring, Heartland Food Products Group;
• Stephanie Warbis, Decor Global;
• Haley Wade, Market Performance Group;
• Erika Finnestead-Estes, Preferred Office Technologies;
• Seth Swafford, Shiloh Technologies;
• Scheri Scarlett, Celtic Construction Inc.;
• Lance Belline, Lighthouse Financial; and
• Summer Lane, Woodland Research Northwest.
For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.
Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.
[]