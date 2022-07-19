Sanders’ gubernatorial coffers at $4.6M for June; Jones at $305,838

Republican gubernatorial nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders in June transferred $4.2 million from her primary election campaign to her general election campaign to help her raise a total of $4.6 million last month, according to her latest campaign finance report.

Meanwhile, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones in June shifted $69,431 from his primary election campaign to his general election campaign to aid him in raising a total of $305,838 last month, his latest campaign finance report shows.

Campaign finance reports for candidates for state offices for June were due in the secretary of state's office on Friday. Sanders' report was posted on the secretary of state's office website late Friday night. Her campaign amended the report Saturday.

Neither campaign had any comment on their latest campaign finance reports Monday.

For the Nov. 8 general election, Sanders reported raising a total of $6.7 million in contributions and spending $412,982.13, leaving a balance of $6.3 million June 30.

For the May 24 primary election, she raised $13.1 million in contributions and spent that much, including a $4.2 million transfer to her general election campaign, according to her campaign finance report filed June 30.

For the general election, Jones reported raising a total of $417,182.79 and spending $248,473.95, leaving a balance of $168,708.84 on June 30.

For the May 24 primary election, Jones raised $1.9 million in contributions and spent that much, including a transfer of $69,431 to his general election account, according to his campaign finance report filed June 30.

Sanders, of Little Rock, is a former White House press secretary for former President Donald Trump and is the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee. Her gubernatorial fundraising has been the largest haul for a candidate for governor in Arkansas.

Jones, of Little Rock, is a former executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub.

Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington of Pine Bluff reported raising $7,952 in contributions and spending $2,399.06 from May 25 through June 30. That increased his total contributions collected to $29,382.72 and total expenses to $17,077.78, leaving a balance of $12,304.94 on June 30.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

For the general election, Republican nominee Leslie Rutledge of Maumelle reported raising $14,372.80 in contributions and spending $55,698.45 from May 25 through June 30.

That increased her total contributions collected to $522,254.40, including a $42,126 transfer from her primary election campaign, and increased her total spending to $55,698.45 for the general election, leaving a balance of $466,555.95 on June 30. She has served the past eight years as attorney general.

In November, Rutledge abandoned a run for governor to seek the lieutenant governor's office.

Democratic nominee Kelly Ross Krout of Lowell reported raising $20,793.13 in contributions and spending $17,722.76 May 25 through June 30.

That increased her total amount of contributions received to $158,166.76 and total expenses to $136,954.17 for the primary and general election campaigns, leaving a balance of $21,312.59 on June 30.

Libertarian candidate Frank Gilbert of Little Rock reported raising $2,500 and spending $602.70 in June. That increased his total contributions collected to $2,701 and total expenses to $771.64, leaving a balance $1,929.36 on June 30.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

For the general election, Republican nominee Tim Griffin of Little Rock reported raising $1,905 and spending $48,908.26 from May 25 through June 30.

That increased his total contributions to $1.42 million, including a $783,818 transfer from his primary election campaign, and total expenses to $64,708.26 for the general election, leaving a balance of $1.35 million June 30. He has served as lieutenant governor for the past eight years.

In February of 2021, Griffin ended his bid for governor to run for attorney general.

For the general election, Democratic nominee Jesse Gibson reported raising $53,604.57, loaning his campaign $8,750 and spending $54,092.38 from May 25 through June 30. That increased his total contributions to $281,857.68, total loans to $33,750 and total expenses at $283,898.42 for the primary and general elections, leaving a balance of $31,834.26.

SECRETARY OF STATE

For the general election, Republican incumbent and nominee John Thurston of East End reported raising $7,896.50, loaning his campaign $1,044.99 and spending $3,575 from May 25 through June 30.

That increased his contributions accepted to $12,796.50, total loans to $1,044.99 and total expenses to $3,575 for the general election, leaving a balance of $10,266.49 on June 30.

For the general election, Democratic nominee Anna Beth Gorman of North Little Rock reported raising $25,501.88 and spending $14,035.77 from May 25-June 30.

That increased her total contributions received to $153,889.88 and total expenses to $126,277.63 for the primary and general election campaigns, leaving a balance of $27,517.76 on June 30.

TREASURER

For the general election, Republican nominee Rep. Mark Lowery of Maumelle reported raising $3,550 in contributions and spending $1,942.19 from May 25 through June 30.

That increased his total contributions collected to $89,489.32 and total spending to $40,780.79 for both his primary and general election campaigns, leaving a balance of $48,708.53 on June 30.

In late January, Lowery halted his bid for secretary of state to run for state treasurer.

For the general election,Democratic nominee Pam Whitaker of Little Rock reported raising $1,275 and spending $107.30 from May 1-June 30.

That increased her total contributions collected to $4,259.49 and total expenses to $2,079.98 for the primary and general elections, leaving a balance of $2,179.51 on June 30.

LAND COMMISSIONER

For the primary, Republican nominee and incumbent Tommy Land of Heber Springs reported raising $48,486.67 in contributions, loaning his campaign $3,000, earning $351.89 in interest and spending $13,864.99, leaving a balance of $37,973.57 on June 30.

For the primary, Democratic nominee Darlene Goldi Gaines of Little Rock reported raising $6,804.92 and spending spending $5,593.47, leaving a balance of $1,211.45 on June 30.

AUDITOR

For the general election, Republican nominee and current state Treasurer Dennis Milligan of Benton reported raising $34,378.69 from a transfer from his primary election campaign and spending $266.80 in June.

That increased his total contributions received to $38,678.69 and total expenses to $266.80 for the general election, leaving a balance of $38,411.89 on June 30.

Democratic candidate Diamond Arnold-Johnson of Mabelvale said Monday that she is still running for state auditor, though she said she hasn't raised any money for her campaign and hasn't spent enough to be required to file a campaign finance report.

A campaign finance report for Libertarian candidate Simeon Snow of Rector wasn't available on the secretary of state's website Monday afternoon.

SUPREME COURT

District Judge Chris Carnahan of Conway, who faces Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne in the general runoff election, reported raising $16,200, loaning his campaign $2,001 and spending $12,185.50 from May 25 through June 30.

That increased his total contributions received to $102,735, his total loans to $26,798.07 and total expenses to $120,962.94, leaving a balance of $9,248.78 on June 30.

Wynne of Little Rock reported raising $50 in contributions and spending $18,167 from May 25 through June 30.

That increased his total contributions received to $79,427.76, total loans to $10,000 and total expenses to $85,130, leaving a balance of $4,297.76 on June 30.