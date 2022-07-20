2 teachers take ‘Cinderella’ stage

They say, "There are those who can and those who teach." Well, they're wrong.

Two White Hall teachers, Dana Edwards and Bethany Gere, are proving they can not only teach but act, and they're offering a hand up to the next generation of artists.

Edwards and Gere are both appearing in "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas beginning Friday.

FROM TEACHER TO VILLAIN

Edwards studied theater at the University of the Ozarks at Russellville and currently teaches communication and journalism. And she built a theater department at the White Hall High School.

"I love it," she said about teaching.

But Edwards also has a passion for the stage and isn't new to ASC's theater program.

"It was a fun production and many of my students were involved," she said.

Edwards also played the "mom" in ASC's 2019 production of "A Christmas Story," and appeared as Sweet Mama in their 2021 production of "You Have the Right to Remain Dead."

She directed ASC's recent production of "A Seussified Christmas Carol."

Now, she is tackling "wicked, self-absorbed stepmother, Madame" in "Cinderella."

It's the only part Edwards tried out for during auditions. "I was very drawn to playing a villain," the usually sweet mom said. "My neighbors can't believe it."

After spending years reading Disney villains in character voices to her daughter, Edwards said she thought playing "a dark role would be fun."

GERE PLAYS 'CRAZY'

In the same ASC musical, Gere is playing the homeless character named Marie, but, "We call her Crazy Marie," Gere said.

"Cinderella" is possibly Gere's favorite story and she was "thrilled" to make the cast.

In 2016, she completed the Disney College Program at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Gere grew up in a musical family.

"I started dancing at 4 and still do," she said.

As a younger woman, she went to a production of "Little House on the Prairie" and told her mom, "I can do that. I can totally do that."

She remained focused on that end, earning a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theater and a BA in speech pathology from Ouachita Baptist University.

She is currently working on a master's degree in teaching at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, and is the K-12 Music Education director for the Woodlawn School District. This includes teaching general music, choir and instrumental classes.

"If it's music, I teach it," Gere said.

She performed in numerous productions while in college as well as played in Murry's Dinner Playhouse at Little Rock in the 2015 production of "Hairspray," and has had numerous onstage and offstage roles at ASC.

She played Diane Lorimer in "42nd Street" and Tracy in "Hairspray," and performed in "Razzle Dazzle," as well as choreographing parts for "Willy Wonka," "Sister Act," and "Legally Blonde."

It's also important to her that she help upcoming actors, and she served as ASC's Theatre Camp director in 2021 and 2022, and taught at their Theatre Dance Camp last year.

INSIDE CINDERELLA, THE MUSICAL

"Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" was written by Douglas Carter Beane, and debuted on Broadway in 2013.

Although the story is updated, the musical features the original songs by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II from 1957, said Morgun Henson, ASC communications and development coordinator.

Lindsey Collins, ASC's theater program manager, is directing the ASC version, with Joel Anderson of Redfield as co-director.

"Cinderella" features musical direction by Faron Wilson and choreography by Tanya Simpson, both of Pine Bluff.

"The heroine of 'Cinderella' is the smart, beautiful young Ella, played by Makayla Shipe of Bryant. She lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame (Dana Edwards of White Hall), and Madame's two daughters, Charlotte (Valerie Arnold of Little Rock) and Gabrielle (Celeste Alexander of Pine Bluff). Ella's only friends are the animals in the woods, the kooky eccentric Marie (Bethany Gere of White Hall), and revolutionary student Jean-Michel (Kasey Rowland of Pine Bluff)," according to a news release.

"Meanwhile, in another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher (Caleb Menard of White Hall) is trying to find himself and learn his place in the kingdom. When his scheming advisor Sebastian (J. Tyler Lewis of Little Rock) suggests hosting a ball for the prince to meet potential brides, Ella and Topher's worlds come together," according to the release.

Other cast members include Arin Bell, Keiren Minter, Raymond Wallace and Teanna Williams, all of Pine Bluff; Paige Boast, Wesley Brown, Harlie Hipp, Leah Randle and Lanie Ratliff, all of White Hall; Portia Jones of Altheimer; Taylor Oates of Redfield; Will Witt of New Edinburg; and Nick Farr of Little Rock.

The production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

"I never realized just how gorgeous this music really is until I started the process of putting this show together. ... The lyrics are stunning, and the way the music moves you to feel exactly what the songwriters want you to feel is a true testament to Rodgers & Hammerstein's musical abilities to withstand the test of time," Collins said.

Performances of "Cinderella" begin this weekend: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. The show continues at 7:30 p.m. July 29-30; and 2 p.m. July 31, in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St.

Tickets are $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers. To purchase tickets, go to: asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.