IDEA ALLEY: Kats suggest summery dishes to keep kitchen cool





Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Lately I've heard from several Kats asking about the best way to print recipes from Idea Alley and other Food stories.

Depending on how you're reading Food stories — via the app on an iPad/tablet or on our website — there are couple of ways to print recipes.

If you are reading on our website (ArkansasOnline.com or nwaonline.com), you can use your mouse to highlight the recipe you want and copy and paste it into a text file. This is how I do it most of the time. You can find all of our recent food stories in chronological order at arkansasonline.com/food and nwaonline.com/features/food/

If you're reading our digital replica on an iPad, the process depends on how you're accessing the articles. If you are using the "latest" feature, you can highlight text and copy it by holding your finger on the first word of what you want to copy, and then drag your finger down the screen to highlight the entire recipe. When you release your finger, you'll have the option of "copy" "look up" "translate" or "share"... Select copy and then paste the text into a note, text file or email.

If you're reading the replica, hold your finger on the story with the recipe you want to print and select "text view." Once you're in "text view" you can highlight, copy and paste as above.

I know it isn't the same as being able to clip the recipe with scissors and paste them to recipe cards, but think of all the trees we're saving. And never again will you be faced with choosing between recipes that are printed on opposite sides of the newsprint.

And now on with the recipes.

Sally Goss and Co. have once again answered my plea for recipes. This time with a quad of summery dishes.

This one is from Joy Cameron.

Tuscan Tortellini Pasta Salad

1 (20-ounce) bag cheese tortellini

1 English cucumber, cut into quarters and sliced

1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved

1 orange bell pepper, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped pepperoncini peppers

1 (6-ounce) can ripe olives, drained and halved

8 ounces fresh mozzarella balls, cut into bite size pieces

8 ounces salami, chopped

1 (16-ounce) bottle Italian dressing

Prepare cheese tortellini as directed on package. Rinse in cold water after cooking.

In large bowl combine the tortellini, cucumber, tomatoes, bell pepper, pepperoncini, olives, mozzarella and salami; toss, and refrigerate. Add dressing just before serving.

■ ■ ■

Chuck Goss shared this simple recipe for stuffed tomatoes.

Tuna Stuffed Tomatoes

2 cans (size not given) tuna, well drained

2 hard-cooked eggs, chopped

½ cup mayonnaise

½ teaspoon celery salt

4 large tomatoes, cored and seeded

Mix the ingredients together, spoon into tomato, chill and serve.

■ ■ ■

Sally Goss writes "This will only keep in the refrigerator a few days without getting soggy so it's best to fix the same day you will be serving."

Cucumber Salad

2 or 3 cucumbers

Kosher salt

1 /3 cup white vinegar

1 medium onion, sliced thin (optional)

½ cup sugar OR sugar substitute such as Swerve

1 tablespoon honey

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Important first step: Slice and fully salt the cucumbers with kosher salt, cover and place in refrigerator for 30 minutes. This removes any excess water so they won't be soggy. Drain and then dry cucumbers with a paper towel.

In a separate bowl, combine the remaining ingredients. Add cucumbers and toss to combine.

Chill and serve. This will only keep in the refrigerator a few days without getting soggy so it's best to fix the same day you will be serving.

■ ■ ■

Broccoli salad lovers will like this one from Eileen Morehart.

Broccoli, Grape and Pasta Salad

½ package bow tie pasta

1 pound fresh broccoli

1 cup mayonnaise

1 /3 cup sugar

1 /3 cup diced red onion

1 /3 cup red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups red grapes, halved

8 pieces bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Prepare pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside.

Cut broccoli into florets.

Whisk together the mayonnaise, sugar, red onion, vinegar and salt. Combine the pasta, broccoli, grapes and bacon with the dressing and mix well. Chill for 3 hours. Add pecans just before serving.

REQUESTS

◼️ Tuna salad like Stoby's in Conway for Amy Whitehead.

◼️ Fried sage leaves like those at Restaurant Capeo for Tracy Cooper.

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com



