• Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium over the weekend. Instead, the "Breaking Bad" actor got hit. Cranston was struck in the shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award-winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in makeshift cages outside the ballpark. The 66-year-old Cranston doubled over for a couple minutes, then headed to his trailer. "It's definitely going to bruise," he said after recovering. "I might be more of a cheerleader in this game." The Tony, Emmy and Olivier award winner later felt well enough to play -- taking a called third strike and feigning an argument with the umpire. Best known for his role as Walter White on TV's "Breaking Bad," Cranston wore an Albuquerque Isotopes hat in the scene where White first meets lawyer Saul Goodman -- now the title character of the spin-off series "Better Call Saul." Cranston has appeared at several games for the Triple-A Isotopes, and he and "Breaking Bad" costar Aaron Paul are scheduled to throw a ceremonial first pitch there July 30.

• Federal prosecutors said they have declined to bring charges against nine people associated with CBS' "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" who were arrested in a building in the U.S. Capitol complex last month. The decision, made Monday by the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, came after prosecutors determined they "cannot move forward" with the misdemeanor charges against the people arrested June 16 in the Longworth House Office Building. Bill Miller, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office, said it was not probable that a conviction could be obtained and sustained given that the nine arrested had been invited and that their escorts had never asked them to leave. "The Office would be required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that these invited guests were guilty of the crime of unlawful entry because their escort chose to leave them unattended," Miller said. Though Capitol Police have refused to provide the names of those arrested, a person familiar with the matter provided a list of nine people who had been stopped by the police. They included several producers, along with comedian and writer Robert Smigel, the voice behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. Capitol Police officials said they respect the decision. They said the group was arrested "because members of the group had been told several times before they entered the Congressional buildings that they had to remain with a staff escort inside the buildings and they failed to do so."