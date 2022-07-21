ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Casa Valentina’ onstage in LR, ‘Cinderella’ in Pine Bluff





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: Catskills 'Casa'

An inconspicuous bungalow colony in New York's Catskill Mountains, a resort area for New York City Jews and the home of Borscht Belt comedy, caters to a very special clientele: heterosexual men who dress and act as women, in "Casa Valentina" by Harvey Fierstein. It's onstage 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 29-30 and Aug. 5-6 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31 and Aug. 7 at the Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $20, $18 for students, senior citizens and military. Visit tinyurl.com/2p9xdwbm.

Pine Bluff 'Cinderella'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff, stages "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella" (music by Richard Rodgers, original book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, adapted by Douglas Carter Beane), 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and July 29-30 and 2 p.m. Sunday and 31. Makayla Shipe plays Ella, with Dana Edwards as her stepmother, Valerie Arnold and Celeste Alexander as the stepsisters and Caleb Menard as Prince Topher. Sponsor is Simmons Bank. Tickets are $25, $20 for center members and senior citizens. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

Springdale 'Hunchback'

Arts One Presents stages "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Peter Parnell and James Lapine based on the 1996 animated Walt Disney film, based in turn on the 1831 novel by Victor Hugo) with a cast, choir and crew of more than 70, 7 p.m. today-Saturday and July 28-30, 3 p.m. Sunday and July 31, at the Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center, 2667 Hylton Road, Springdale. Tickets are $35, $20 for students, $10 for children 12 and younger. Call (479) 751-5441 or visit tinyurl.com/ye4cjrjr.

Jonesboro 'Seussical'

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts' Young Artist Theatre stages "Seussical the Musical Kids" (music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, book by Ahrens and Flaherty, based on the works of Dr. Seuss), 6 p.m. Friday, 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Sponsor is Southern Pharmacy. Tickets are $15 and $12, $12 and $10 for children, senior citizens, military and Arkansas State University students, staff and faculty; Sunday's show is "pay what you can." Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

MAGIC: 'Magic for Adults'

"Magic for Adults, The Magic of Eric Eaton," an adults-only comedy magic show, is onstage at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Loony Bin Comedy Club, in the Breckenridge Village Shopping Center, 10301 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock. Tickets are $20. Visit tinyurl.com/mrn8xpsj.

LITERATURE: Porter Prize winner

Arkansas fiction writer Mark Barr is the recipient of the 2022 Porter Fund Literary Prize, given annually to an Arkansas writer "with a substantial and impressive body of work that merits enhanced recognition," according to a news release. Barr will receive the prize, now worth $5,000, at an Oct. 13 award ceremony with a reception in the Darragh Center at the Central Arkansas Library System Main Library, 100 Rock St., Little Rock. The event is free and open to the public.

Among the past winners — 38 poets, novelists, nonfiction writers and playwrights — are Mara Leveritt, Morris Arnold, Kevin Brockmeier and former Arkansas Poet Laureate Jo McDougall. The prize was founded in 1984 by novelist Jack Butler and novelist and lawyer Phil McMath to honor University of Arkansas, Fayetteville English professor Ben Kimpel. Kimpel requested the prize be named in honor of his mother, Gladys Crane Kimpel Porter.

ETC.: Hatchet jobs?

Lumberjacks compete for top prizes in the 2022 Stihl Timbersports, Friday-Saturday at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena. Friday's competition features the rookie U.S. championship competition, noon-2 p.m., followed by two pools of men's semi-finals, 3-5:30 and 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, the women compete for the U.S. championship, 3-5 p.m., followed, 6-9 p.m., by the men's U.S. championship finals. Winners in each division earn the right to compete in international competitions. The event will be streamed live and taped for airing on CBS Sports this fall. Sponsors are Duluth Trading Co. John Deere and Ace Hardware. Tickets are $10 each day plus service charges, at the arena box office or via ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit simmonsbankarena.com.



