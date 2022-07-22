Arkansas Department of Public Safety chief resigns, cites health reasons

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday the resignation of Jami Cook, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety and director of the Division on Law Enforcement Standards and Training, citing health issues as the reason.

"It is after many prayers and discussions with my family and doctors that I submit my resignation...," Cook wrote in a resignation letter. "This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make as I truly love working for you and the incredible men and women of the Department of Public Safety."

Cook said in the letter that she has battled with multiple health issues since December 2019.

"It is imperative that I heed the advice of my doctors and 'slow down,'" Cook wrote in the letter.

Cook's resignation letter is dated Monday, a day after Jonesboro police officer Vincent Parks died after reporting to training from the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

Cook also was asked to go before a legislative committee on Thursday to answer questions surrounding Parks' death, according to two legislators. She was unable to attend the meeting and is scheduled for a meeting in August.

Bill Sadler, a spokesman for the commission, said Thursday that Cook's resignation had nothing to do with Park's death when asked by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Sadler said Cook scheduled a meeting July 13 with Hutchinson's chief of staff to discuss her resignation -- days before Parks died.

Cook was appointed director of the commission in 2015 by Hutchinson, according to his news release. She took the seat as the first secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety after its creation in 2019.

She previously served as the Arkansas State Police Program director and in 2009 was appointed a commissioner to the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training. She started her career as a Newport police officer in 1994.

"Since the day I met Jami, I have known her to be a passionate public servant who cares deeply about serving the citizens of Arkansas," Hutchinson said in the release. "She has spent her professional life supporting those in law enforcement and leading the creation of the new Department of Public Safety. Her efforts have been historical and transformative. I value Jamie's friendship and service."

Cook also mentioned her friendship with the governor in her resignation letter.

"I am profoundly grateful for the opportunities that you have afforded me and the confidence that you have had in me over the years," she wrote. "You have allowed me to be a part of some of the greatest accomplishments in our state's history."