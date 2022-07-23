Power restored after outage in North Little Rock’s Rose City, Faulkner Crossing area, utility says

Power was restored to much of the Rose City and Faulkner Crossing area around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, after an outage that affected several hundred customers.

Jill Ponder, a spokesperson for the company, said a truck ran into a pole near the area, knocking it over and causing the outage.

“Our engineers were able to do some switching and everyone but three warehouses should have power restored,” Ponder said.

According to the spokesperson, engineers will still have to replace the damaged pole but electricity has been restored.

1:15 p.m.: Power outage affects hundreds of customers in North Little Rock’s Rose City, Faulkner Crossing area

An outage is affecting hundreds of North Little Rock Electric Department customers on Saturday, according to the utility.

The North Little Rock Electric Department posted on Facebook around noon that they were investigating the cause of the outage near the area of Rose City and Faulkner Crossing.

According to an outage map for the utility, roughly 900 customers remained affected shortly after 1 p.m.

The map reported several other outages across the utility’s coverage area, though those were reportedly affecting fewer than 10 customers each.

The outage map didn’t indicate when the utility expected power would be restored.