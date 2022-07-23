Tools & Toys: RapidFuse and Dolce Cocktail Napkins





Dolce Cocktail Napkins

What's to love: These cocktail napkins by SFERRA are perfect for summer cocktails on the patio or maybe, with these 100 degree temperatures we've been having, inside with the air conditioning.

What does it do: These four charming napkins are embroidered summer fruit: kiwis, peaches, blueberries and watermelons. The 6-by-6-inch napkins are made of white linen with a thread drawn hemstitch and mitered corners. The napkins are machine washable and sell for $45 a set. Visit sferra.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

RapidFuse with Gel Control Applicator

What's to love: This adhesive by DAP sets in 30 seconds and cures in 30 minutes for fast repairs. The gel formula allows for application on vertical surfaces without dripping and the applicator allows for precise placement of the adhesive.

What does it do: The clear gel can be used indoors or out and the company says it will bond virtually any material including wood, aluminum, steel, stone and rubber. The adhesive is not brittle when it dries adding to its durability. RapidFuse sells for $11.04. Visit dap.com for more information.



