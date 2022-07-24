Bristly locust, pineapple lily and spider lily





Bristly locust – Robinia hispida is native in the SE US. This member of the pea family has purple/pink clusters of pea-like blooms in late May – June. The stems are covered in long, reddish hairs that look like bristles,





and it also has spines at the base of the leaf stems--thus the common name. It can grow up to 8 feet tall but is often found in clusters since it can spread fairly aggressively. Full sun to partial shade.

Pineapple lily or Eucomis





is native to South Africa. This perennial member of the asparagus family forms a rosette of large, strappy leaves.





The flower stalk emerges from the center of the leaves and grows to about two feet tall.









The flowers are born in an upright raceme or cluster of blooms opening from the bottom and moving upwards. A small tuft of foliage at the top gives the blooms the appearance of a small pineapple—thus the common name. It does best in full sun to partial shade.

Hymenocallis – Spider lily or Peruvian daffodil.



There are over 60 species of Hymenocallis. Some are native to the US, while others are native to Mexico, and Central or South America. They are all bulbous plants. Hymenocallis caroliniana is native in Arkansas and typically found blooming in low, marshy areas from June through August. This perennial member of the Amaryllis family produces a unique white bloom, with a funnel-shaped cup in the center with 6 thin white petal-like appendages, and long stamens, giving it a spider-like look. It can be propagated by bulb offsets or from seed—but the seed grown plants can take up to 3 years to bloom.



