Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• DOLLAR GENERAL STORE, 713 N. University Drive. Date of inspection July 14. Observed food stored directly on the floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be compliance with established regulations.

• GOOD SHEPHERD CHILDCARE & PRESCHOOL, 1021 E. Second Ave. Date of inspection July 14. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Current health permit is expired. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• RIQ'S BOYS TACOS - PINE BLUFF, 2512A E. Harding Ave. Date of opening inspection July 14. Okay to operate.

• POPEYE'S LOUISIANA KITCHEN,: 8101 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection July 11. Raw chicken (49, 52, and 51 degrees F) and rice (52 degrees F) in the walk in cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Some floor tiles in establishment are damaged. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Food in the walk in cooler that is out of safe temperature range is to be discarded. The establishment closed for business during the inspection. The manager said that he would contact the inspector when the walk in cooler was reading 41 degrees F or below and he would keep a list of all the food that was discarded due to being out of temperature.

• KITCHENS ON WHEELS AT THE BARBECUE HUT, 2203 W. 26th Ave. Date of inspection June 22. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed food in cooler with no date mark. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date. Food shall be discarded after seven days. Observation: Observed nonfood contact surfaces unclean and needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Facility needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observation: Observed missing and broken floor tiles in the prep area. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Observation: No current health permit posted. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• KITCHENS ON WHEELS AT THE BARBECUE HUT, 2203 W. 26th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection July 6. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.