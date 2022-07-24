North Little Rock notebook : Project on Faulkner Lake Road to begin

Project on Faulkner Lake Road to begin

The city of North Little Rock is set to break ground Monday on an improvement project for Faulkner Lake Road.

City officials will gather for a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m., with actual work beginning in August.

The project is meant to mitigate flooding issues that have plagued residents in the area for years, according to a news release from the city. The project is estimated to cost $4.3 million, which will be split between the city and Pulaski County.

Greyhound station moves to I-40 site

Greyhound has moved its stop to Love's Travel Stop off Interstate 40 in North Little Rock. Last year, the coach bus line sold its downtown station to the city of North Little Rock, and as of last week was at its new stop.

The city has plans to demolish the former station located on East Washington Avenue and sell the property to a developer, Mayor Terry Hartwick told the Democrat-Gazette.

Those looking to purchase bus tickets in person can still do so at local retailers such as Walmart, 7-Eleven, CVS or Family Dollar.

Airport to honor hometown hero

The North Little Rock Municipal Airport announced it will honor a hometown hero during its annual air show Oct. 22.

The hometown hero, who has not been announced, will be a past or present military veteran or first responder.

"We want to celebrate the people who keep us safe and who are there when we need them most so we have partnered with Russell Chevrolet to recognize one deserving individual during the Airshow who exemplifies a hero in their community," said North Little Rock Airport Director Clay Rodgers in a news release.

Those interested in nominating someone for the award can do so at https://nlrairshow.com/hometown-hero-award/.