Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded June 27-July 1.

Shackleford Associates, LP., to OW Shackleford, LLC., Pt SW 15-1N-13W, $7,750,000.

Cross Street Service, Inc.; Cross Street Services, Inc., to Danielle Litaker-Nall; Kolp Irrevocable Trust, Tracts 8 & 9, Susie T. Prothro; Pt NW 20-2N-11W, $5,040,340.

Northgate Mini, LLC., to Arkansas Storage Centers XI, LLC., 503 & 520 Northgate Drive, Jacksonville. L1, North Commercial (aka: L1F); Ls3-6, Northgate, $3,765,000.

Cross Street Service, Inc.; Cross Street Services, Inc., to C.A.T. Industrial Properties, LLC., Ls23-34 & 35-37, RF Harwell's- Jelce, $2,500,000.

Gman Properties, LLC., to Sigma Realty, LLC., Tract 5B, Spanish Land Grant Commercial District Replat, $1,371,800.

Faulkner Lake 391, LLC., to Rich Transport, LLC., L1 B1, Springhill Development, $1,350,000.

Edmondson Investments RE, LLC.; Ronald B. Edmondson; Sherril D. Tiffee; Donna L. Matthews; Sherrill A. Edmondson (dec'd) to TADS Investments, LLC., 7508 MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock. Lots A, B, C, D & 26-34, Meadowlane Acres, $1,200,000.

300 S. Broadway, LLC., to Hatcher Properties, Inc., Ls10-12 B118, Original City Of Little Rock, $1,075,000.

Riviera Partners, LLC., to Elizabeth Jayne Ford, Unit 1103, Riviera HPR, $799,000.

Jeffrey Alexander Grimes; Amber Dawn Grimes to Charles Adam Bledsoe; Amanda Bledsoe, 3602 Doral Drive, Little Rock. L35 9, Pleasant Valley, $700,000.

Standard Development Company, LLC., to J. Blake Smith; Amanda Smith; Standard Development Company, LLC., 60 Falstone Drive, Little Rock. L25 B135, Chenal Valley, $650,000.

Dana Lauren Rugerio; Aldo Rugerio to Adam Deacon; Alexandra Deacon, 202 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock. L26 B71, Chenal Valley, $579,900.

Kelley Renee Hickey; Paul James Hickey to Logan Scott Stafford; Elizabeth LaRue-Grigg, L219, Longlea, $570,000.

Lonnie L. Lindekugel; Brenda Joan Lindekugel; Lindekugel Irrevocable Trust to Jeffrey Alexander Grimes; Amber Dawn Grimes, 216 Lake Valley Drive, Maumelle. L50 B12, Maumelle Valley Estates, $557,000.

Grant Douglas Hull; Grayson Leigh Hull to Melinda K. Selby; Michael Selby, L3 B58, Chenal Valley, $555,000.

Charles D. Keathley; Ashley J. Keathley to Ashley Gold, 112 Timberland Trail, North Little Rock. L17, Natural Trail Estates, $529,000.

Julia M. McCoy; The Julia M. McCoy Trust to Nathan D. Coulter; Ellen Coulter, 200 Crystal Court, Little Rock. L8 B16, Midland Hills, $520,000.

Linda Louise Jackson Pneuman; The Linda Pneuman Revocable Trust to Rushing Investment Properties, LLC., Ls4-6 B8, Park View, $515,000.

Robert F. Hamilton to Michael W. Goings; Kathy R. Goings, 11 Cypress Lake Court, Maumelle. L46 B6, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVI, $500,000.

John C. Edwards; Cynthia S. Edwards to Stanley T. Hastings, Sr.; Tyler Mitchell Hastings Trust, L40, Sherrill Heights, $500,000.

Jamil T. Jackson; Dionne B. Jackson to Gordon G. Gondek; Lisa S. Gondek, L20 B30, Chenal Valley, $500,000.

David Reese Paglianite; Rebecca Paglianite to Sarah Elizabeth Hardin, 33 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L13 B1, Fletcher Valley, $464,900.

Sara Coates Myhre; Estate Of David Bodman Coates (dec'd) to Michael Sells; Bari Sells 319 Normandy Road, Little Rock. L52R, Normandy Replat, $460,000.

Garry Bledsoe; Becka McGee to Casey Barnett; Brian Barnett, 31 Longlea Drive, Little Rock. L11, Longlea, $457,000.

Daniel Craig Evans; Leigh Ann Evans to Lauren Brenn Martin; Michael A. Johnson, 196 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock. L64, Chenal Ridge Phase II, $450,000.

Jay Todd Janes to Thomas Hank Pate; Jenny Michelle Mack, 129 Southsore Drive, Maumelle. L22, South Shore, $450,000.

Ardoin Properties, LLC., to Justin Parks; Meranda Parks, 1114 Tahoe Drive, Maumelle. L4A B26, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XVIII, $447,600.

Kusum Pandat to Community Living, Inc., L49R, Garrett Glen, $444,000.

Stephen Thompson; Kristen Thompson to David Hasbrouck; Stephanie Hasbrouck, L2 B9, Woodlands Edge, $438,000.

Pamela B. Noonan; Peter And Pamela Noonan Living Trust to Eva Mae Barnett; Carla June Cox, 1725 Dorado Beach Drive, Little Rock. L96, Pebble Beach Woods, $425,000.

Richard L. Cox, Bankruptcy Trustee to Michael Johnson; Kimberly Waller-Johnson, 7B Tara Mount Drive, Jacksonville. L66B, Tara Mount Replat, $425,000.

Reza Kazemi; Soheil Saaedi to Esther K Mattaei; Kendelle S. Porter, 40 Hanna Lane, Little Rock. L59, Madison Valley, $420,000.

Norbert Fleck; Janine Fleck to Allison Blake Smith, 9 Clancy Court, Little Rock. L11R, Stonecreek Phase I, $413,000.

Haybar Properties, LLC., to Rock Capital Fund, LLC., 1900 N. Bryant St., Little Rock. Lot B, Vaught's Replat- Ratteree's Forest Park Highlands, $400,000.

Ledarius Anthony; Marlisa Anthony to Taslima Lina; Abu Sadat Mohammad Sayem, 2811 Valley Park Drive, Little Rock. L23, Pebble Beach Woods, $400,000.

Mark A. Holt; Caroline C. Holt to William W. Shea; Robin C. Shea, L14 B1, Forest Park Replat, $395,000.

Maitri Mahesh Shah to Jay Stanley, 609 N. Pine St., Little Rock. L9 B7, Pulaski Heights, $385,000.

Hiram M. Alexander, III to Robert Lee Fletcher, Jr., 51 Woodberry Road, Little Rock. L52, Longlea; Pt NW 29-2N-13W, $384,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Girikumar Sajja; Radha Sajja, 9 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock. L9 B4, Copper Run Phase IIA, $366,500.

Double N. Construction, Inc., to Cody Hogg; Cara Hogg, 845 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood. L29, Millers Glen Phase 5, $365,000.

Marcus Motes; Lea Anne Motes to Jasher Salem Henderson; Chelsea Marie Henderson, 4902 Hatcher Road, Sherwood. Pt SW SE 5 & Pt NW NE 8-3N-11W, $365,000.

Nathan A. Disarro; Heather S. Disarro to Randall Patterson; Lauren Patterson, 425 Parliament St., Little Rock. L29 B4, The Villages Of Wellington, $365,000.

Keith Brian Lower; Estate Of Vauda E. Lower (dec'd) to Kerri Sue Edmondson, L2 B40, Overbrook, $360,000.

Patrick Corkrean Bonasso, II; Marissa Ann Bonasso to Jason Wilkerson; Courtney Wilkerson, 3223 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock. L12, Fawnwood, $360,000.

Creative Heights Partners, LLC., to Alexander Cameron; Marisa Borreca, 319 Dennison St., Little Rock. L12 B10, Capitol View, $358,000.

Sustainable Energy & Environmental Development, LLC., to Betty L. Wallace 14 Calais Court, Little Rock. L8 B9, Chenal Valley, $355,000.

Abhijit Moreshwar Godbole; Dhanashri Gosavi to MD Shahnawaj, 1312 Lansing St., Little Rock. L161, Capitol Lakes Estates Phase 1B, $355,000.

Alexander Curtis Plotz; Heather Victoria Broyles to Andrew Collins, L10 B3, Hillcrest, $350,000.

Lance Copeland Construction, Inc., to Shakita Parker; Lionel Kanu, 5700 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L35, Jaxon Terrace Phase 15, $345,000.

Timothy Palmer to Matthew Sites; Julia Sites, 4 Glade Court, Little Rock. L65, Heatherbrae, $345,000.

Robert Jessa, II; Cara Jessa to Eugene P. Romano; Jackelyn R. C.ordova, L12 B24, Maumelle Valley Estates, $343,000.

Terry McTague; Paul McTague to David Childs, 1521 W. 24th St., Little Rock. Ls5-6 B20, Fleming And Bradford, $335,000.

Bobby J. Morris; Marilynn J. Morris; Morris Living Trust to Heath Harrod; Desire Harrod, 1 Braeswood Place, Maumelle. L18 B1, Kimberly Manor Phase I, $331,000.

Brittany K. Richards; Daniel John Richards to Gregory W. Collins; Elaine M. Collins, 2908 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock. L2, Echo Valley 1st, $330,000.

Down The Road Associates, LLC., to Wayne Bryant, Jr; Lauren Bryant, 812 N. Cleveland St., Little Rock. L54, Ridgecrest Manor, $330,000.

Aaron Hether; Kristin Hether to James Wilson McBryde; Ganelle McBryde, 56 Coachlight Drive, Little Rock. L225, Sturbridge Phase IIi, $325,000.

Brooke N. Chew; Brooke Johnson to Series B Of The Oak Bay Winlock, LLC., L276, Miller's Crossing Phase 4, $325,000.

Braque Talley; Brittany Alicia Tate to Jennifer L. Dagnall, L149R, Lochridge Estates Replat, $322,500.

Brian Langford to Ari Byrce Filip, 416 N. Pine St., Little Rock. L3 B1, Riffel & Rhoton's Ridgeland, $320,000.

Copestone Investments, Inc., to Tony Allen, 13551 Smarty Jones, Scott. L301, Ashley Downs Phase I, $304,000.

Scott W. Braden to Andre Timothy Lewis, 1913 Louisiana St., Little Rock. Ls3-4 B426, DuVall (DuVal), $295,000.

Michael A. Sutton; Scarlett E. Sutton to Emily Ballard Geranen, 51 Rocky Valley Cove, Little Rock. L19, Pleasant Valley Manor, $295,000.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC., to Rocket Mortgage, LLC., 4 Pontalba Court, Little Rock. L163, St Charles, $281,568.

Murry Ellen Elizabeth Newbern; David Harton Newburn Revocable Trust to Betsy Hall, Unit 504, Riviera HPR, $280,000.

Norma J. Carnahan; The Carnaham Revocable Trust to Victor Cox; Patsy Cox, Pt NE NE 26-1N-14W, $275,000.

C M Properties Of Arkansas, LLC., to Genesis Properties, LLC., Pt NW NE 11-1S-13W, $272,500.

Quinn E. Caldwell to Chastity Gillin; Scott Gillin, 16 Cottage Court, North Little Rock. L8 B11, Green Hills, $269,000.

Andrea Garrison to Roy C. Rowland, 19 Emerald Drive, Maumelle. L157, North Pointe, $268,000.

Wesley G. Goad to Eric Culberson; Valentina Culberson, 140 Stonehill Drive, Sherwood. L23 B2, Stonehill Phase II, $267,000.

Gerry Ezell; Carol Ezell to Benton Everett Morris; Jessica Anne Morris, 44 Ridgewell Road, Sherwood. L48 B4, Oakbrook Phase III, $265,000.

Iver Jacobson; Julie Jacobson to HS Sigma, LLC., L19 B1, Riffel And Rhoton's Ridgeland, $265,000.

Fae Seay; Fae Seay Revocable Trust to Jana Chiolino; Joel Chiolino, 3 Fairway Woods Circle, Maumelle. L3, Fairway Woods Phase II, $265,000.

John Gilbreath; Katherine Gilbreath to Kamryn Day; Samuel Fay, 3005 Miracle Heights Cove, Sherwood. L4, Miracle Heights Phase I, $262,500.

Dana Murski Renard; Jason Matthew Murski; The Barbara W. Murski Revocable Trust to Paula McClain, 817 Shea Drive, Little Rock. L6, Leawood Cove, $262,500.

Bill W. Brusenhan; Marynell Branch to Heather Denny, Unit 106, Kingsbridge Townhomes HPR, $260,000.

Mary E. Davidson; Mary E. Davidson Trust to Samuel R. Williams; Teresa M. Williams, 200 Bay Pointe Cove, Apt. 201B, Maumelle. Unit B1, Bldg. B, The Landing HPR, $260,000.

Michael J. Constantine; The Constantine Living Trust to Jason Carlson; Julia Peart, L82, Longlea, $258,000.

Betty Lynn Wallace to Deborah J. Black, L25 B10, Parkway Place Phase III. $258,000.

Kristen Leigh Hale to Deborah L. Reynolds, 60 Vantage Drive, Maumelle. L35, Woodland Heights, $255,000.

Barbara Nelson to Norman Jirik; Jonnie Jirik, L4, Madison Park, $255,000.

Milton Deshonn Ford; Shannon Ford to Christopher Louis Hegwood, 3124 Misty Lane, Little Rock. L206, Echo Valley 2nd, $250,000.

Thomas W. Curtis to Lily Oaks Homes, LLC., 17010 MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock. Ls7-8 B2, Allen's Highway Garden, $250,000.

Christopher Allen McDonald; Billy Dan Zellner to Millie B. Milton, 12500 Misty Creek Drive, Little Rock. L4 B10, Cherry Creek, $250,000.

Alison N. Williams to Billie Jean Gray; Amanda Gray, 43 Garden Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L99, Garden Oaks, $246,500.

Michael E. Friedrichsmeyer to Jane Kijviriya, 7205 Westwind Drive, North Little Rock. Pt S/2 Section 12-2N-13W, $239,000.

Joyce E. Hall Arey; Joyce Hall Arey Revocable Trust to Eric L. Sisk; Teresa L. Sisk, L3 B19, Indian Hills, $237,500.

Patty Sue Norton; David Smith Norton (dec'd) to Joe Leon McCall; Barbara Jean McCall, 8515 Yellow Oak Drive, Jacksonville. L39, Silver Oaks, $230,000.

Bradley D. Green to Rolonda Rice, 7518 Gibson Road, Jacksonville. L3 B5, Sylvan Acres, $230,000.

Brian L. Galloway; Stacey R. Galloway to Robert Adorni, L13, Woodridge, $230,000.

Kelly Lauren Foster; Kelly Lauren Jordan; Kyle Russell Foster to Wesley Prewett, 215 Vernon Ave., Little Rock. L14 B3, Young's Park, $229,000.

Kian Bong; Diana Fity to Courtney Henning, 14605 Ridgewood Drive, Little Rock. L26 B4, Sandpiper West, $220,000.

Ellen B. Randall to William C. Wolfe; Lacy S. Wolfe, 11 Brennan Lane, Little Rock. L19, Brennan Lake, $220,000.

Jasmyne Harrison to Kasey M. Porchia, 19 Whispering Drive, Alexander. L7, Whispering Hills Phase II, $216,000.

Daniel Perry; Abigail Perry to Whitney Lashelle Johnson, 6877 White Oak Way, North Little Rock. L264, Trammel Estates Phase VI-A, $215,000.

Pam Pierce; Joseph Pierce (dec'd) to Angkor Assets, LLC., L7 B7, Hollenberg, $215,000.

Kelsey Damron; Christopher Damron to RR4 OPCO 1, LP L8, Westhampton, $213,000.

Amelia Hurtado Thompson; Amelia Hurtado to Edwin R. Matthews; Pat L Matthews; The Ed And Pat Matthews Joint Revocable Trust, L6 B18, Success, $210,500.

Wendi Leigh Smith to Chase Hunt; Jasmine Fleming, 6425 White Oak Way, North Little Rock. L220, Trammel Estates Phase II, $210,000.

Mille B. Milton to Dr. James Scott Stewart; Loretta D. Stewart; Dr. James Scott Stewart And Loretta D. Stewart Joint Revocable Trust, Apt. 323, Cambridge Place HPR, $205,000.

Gerald W. Jones, II to Larry Edward Romack; Lyndra W. Romack, 114 Foxdell Circle, Jacksonville. L191, Foxwood Phase IV, $201,286.

Andrew Wong to Babatunji Olugbenga Ogunjobi, 11 Rio Grande Forest Drive, Little Rock. L135, Pleasant Forest II, $200,000.

Melissa Ervin; Melanie Price; The William R. Mernah And Marilyn A. Mernah Revocable Trust Agreement to Melinda Thompson; The Melinda Thompson Revocable Trust, L12 B64, Park Hill NLR, $200,000.

Bill J. Robinson; Billy J. Robinson; Bill Robinson to 2017 AAP DA BOPP, LLC., 1021 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. Ls1-4 B1, Masonic, $200,000.

Brandon T. Huber; Alyssa N. Huber to Justin Hamilton, 50 Prince Drive, Maumelle. L140, Kingspark, $200,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Russell Taylor; Janice Taylor, 1801 Peony St., North Little Rock. L550, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $197,500.

Jordan Matthew Grillo; Rachel Grillo to Casey J. Dennis; Penny A. Dennis, 1611 Calgary Trail, Little Rock. L10, Point West 3rd Phase I, $190,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC., to Caitlin Kill, 1809 Peony St., North Little Rock. L552, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $190,000.

Jason M. Jesclard to Rebecca L. Tucker, 56 Pinedale Circle, Mabelvale. L26, Pinedale Cove, $188,000.

Regions Bank to William Donald Perrymore, Ls13-14 B19, Lincoln Park, $187,000.

Darrell Sims, Jr; D. J. Sims; Brittany L. Sims to Nicholas Bailey, 3306 Lena Lane, Jacksonville. Ls7-8 B17, Jet City, $187,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corp., to Loraine House Jenkins, 3019 Woodruff Creek Drive, Sherwood. L34 B2, Woodruff Creek, $185,000.

Lamonda Slape Corder; Lamonda Slape to Bison Capital 1, LLC., L158, Leawood Manor 2nd, $185,000.

Teresa Ann Dale Ross; Teresa Ann Dale to Megan G. Earnhart, 14 Meadow Oaks Court, North Little Rock. L24, Meadow Oaks, $185,000.

Bradley Kent Kornelsen; Paula Lamb Kornelsen to David Evan McRae, 7719 Harmon Drive, Little Rock. L1 B2, Killarney, $185,000.

Sharon Y. Farris to Opportunity Matters Arkansas, 5723 Greenwood Acres Blvd., Little Rock. L174, Greenwood Acres Phase 2, $185,000.

Tyler Pack to Emmaline Ahlert, L47, Queen Manor, $185,000.

Emma H. Koch to Chad B. Taylor, 31 Coolwood Drive, Little Rock. Ls37-38, Coolwood, $182,000.

Janna Lea Cox; J. W. Bray Revocable Trust to J. Hoffman Real Estate, LLC., 3 Oakwood Road, Little Rock. L2, Cedar Hill Terrace, $180,000.

Guy Michael Davis to Sarah A. King, 6419 R St., Little Rock. Ls10-12 B6, Forest Park, $177,736.

Bobby Ray Prewitt; Rebecca Ann Prewitt to Glenn Baldwin; Susan Baldwin; George Edward Baldwin, 102 Gum Drive, Sherwood. Pt Blk 6, Lake Cherrywood No.1 (L2, Unrecorded Plat), $175,000.

Steven R. Blackwood; Sylvia D. Blackwood Revocable Trust Declaration to Walid W. Alkam, L4 B6, Woodland's Edge, $175,000.

Kelli D. Combs to Erin Danielle Vickers; Estate Of Brady Logan Vickers (a Minor), 1130 Garland Ave., North Little Rock. L61 B2, Park Hill NLR, $170,000.

CHB Properties, LLC., to Eric Kendrick; Kimberly Kendrick, 3505 Willow St., North Little Rock. L8 B6, Moore's Glendale- Argenta, $169,900.

Dylan L. Boone; Amber R. Boone to Ralph Hill; Mitzi Hill, L12, Hayley Heights, $166,000.

MidFirst Bank to Tuscany Grove Realty, LLC., 2406 Silver Maple Drive, Little Rock. L394, Otter Creek Community Phase III-B, $165,100.

Scott Gillin; Chastity Little; Chastity Gillin to Shalaundra T. Johnson; Detrick Carter, 206 Elmwood Drive, Sherwood. L77, Deerewood, $164,000.

Morgan Jackson to Valarie Rennie, 21 Silverleaf Court, Little Rock. L49 B2, Crystal Valley Manor, $162,000.

Emanuel McGhee; Judy F. McGhee to Brandon Crumpton, 9014 Herndon Road, Little Rock. L239, Pecan Lake, $160,000.

Ronald L. Stephens; Brenda H. Stephens to Hayley Erin Cormican; Royce Valentine LoBianco, 409 N. Pierce St., Little Rock. Ls7-9 B2, Faucett's- Howard Adams/RD Plunktett, $160,000.

Kimberley Lawrence; Kimberley L. Lambert to Julia Bell-Pemha, 12010 Maryland Place, Sherwood. Lot E, Maryland Place, $158,000.

Linda B. Stipsky to Joshua Minton; Hannah Minton, 22 Lariat Court, Little Rock. L213, Point West 2nd, $155,000.

Dave Gilman; Estate Of Paul H Gilman (dec'd) to REI Nation, LLC., L201, Colony West 2nd, $155,000.

Signal Media Of Arkansas, Inc., to Systems Contracting, Inc., L4, Charles Valley Office Park, $155,000.

Katie Marie Duran Simpson; Scott Walter Simpson to Pamela Marie Jackson, 111 Dale Drive, Jacksonville. L6, Toneyville, $152,500.

Eric M. Huynh; Michelle L. Huynh to Ahmed Hussein Ghaleb; Neimat Abouelenein, Apt. 605, Bldg 6, Timberidge HPR, $151,000.

SSQ, Inc., to Evonne Reams. Pt W/2 Section 31-1N-10W, $150,000.