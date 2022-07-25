Covid hospitalizations in Arkansas see slight increase; other information not updated Sunday

Arkansas hospital admissions for covid-19 saw a slight increase Sunday after three days of the numbers dipping, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health, which had not updated any other covid numbers by late Sunday.

As of Sunday, there were 397 people with covid-19 admitted to hospitals in the state. The number increased by 10 since Saturday. Sunday's data is five less than the 402 hospitalizations reported a week ago.

Intensive care unit admissions were at 73 as of Sunday. The number increased by five since 68 patients reported on Saturday. It increased by four per the 69 people reported last Sunday.

There were 17 patients with covid-19 on ventilators on Sunday. It is the second day that ventilator numbers have decreased with 16 reported on Saturday and 15 reported on Friday. It decreased by one since last Sunday.

The Department of Health's covid-19 dashboard remained unchanged on most data points Sunday. Data such as total case count, active cases, vaccines and deaths all remained the same as numbers reported on Saturday.

A call and text to an Arkansas Department of Health spokesman late Sunday was not returned by deadline.

As of Saturday, when the state's covid-19 cases fell by double digits for the third day in a row, there were 970 new cases, bringing the state's total since March 2020 to 894,975. The number of active cases increased by 39 Saturday for a total of 16,791 active cases statewide.