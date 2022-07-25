Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

July 11

Arby's

220 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips for quaternary ammonia chemical sanitizer is not available at time of the inspection.

Butterflies And Frogs

3675 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee's finger ring is not a plain band. Retail food permit is not posted.

Homie Thai Food & Grill

1975 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. No dates were visible on the food prepared in the reach-in cooler. The tracks for the reach-in cooler have food residues in the tracks.

Jason's Deli

745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 114, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Dish washing machine with chemical sanitizer has 0 ppm chlorine. Two spray bottles with chemical product do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Food employees are wearing bracelet and/or wristwatch.

Kiko Rice & Noodle

758 W. North St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cooked chicken being held at 67 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Kum & Go

2388 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One display shelf with prepackaged chips/corn snacks is less than six 6 from the floor. Food must be stored in compliance with established regulations. Bottom side of garbage receptacle is damaged and leaking liquid. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

La Michocana Neveria

1102 S. Thompson St., Suite G, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Panel in ceiling is cracked heavily (top table grill). Current retail food permit is not posted.

Mariachi's Grill & Cantina

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1790, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: During the inspection, it was identified that facility does not have at least one employee with supervisory responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service who has obtained certification as a certified food protection manager. VAC pack of raw fish salmon is thawed without removing from package before. Instruction in packaged fish indicated: "Keep frozen (0 degrees) until used." Current retail food permit is not posted.

Old Pine Coffee Roasters

3775 N. Mall Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The owner has completed the food handler training course and not the required manager's course. The retail food permit expired 03/31/2022.

Papa John's Pizza

503 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Papa John's Pizza

1108 1/2 W. Robinson, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Service sink fill hose is connected to faucet without a back flow prevention device installed. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Pedal Pops

169 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: One carton of eggs was being stored on a shelf above a fruit puree.

Noncritical violations: None

Subway

851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Left front door does not completely self-close leaving a gap which is can allow insects to enter the facility. Right front door gap has been repaired.

July 12

3 Crazy Berries/ ABJ Future

1826 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food protection manager certificate is not displayed in order to verify certification. Toilet room doors are open.

Circle K

2808 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: All the food at the hot holding unit were not to temperature (112-121 degrees).

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken.

Dairy Queen

310 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Sanitizer at the back three compartment sink was at 0 ppm.

Noncritical violations: A cardboard box in the walk-in cooler used for holding bagged sauces has fuzzy growths. Posted permit expired Oct. 20, 2021.

E San Restaurant

2008 W. Huntsville Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken.

East Side Grill

1838 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken at this facility.

Einstein Bagels

1500 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bulk ice dispensing and utensil storage container lacks cleaning.

Healthsouth Rehab Hospital/Washington Regional Partner

153 E. Monte Painter Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One bucket of flour was not labeled.

Kum & Go

4451 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: No hand drying towels available at hand wash sink in prep area. Pizza sauce being kept at 47 degrees and pepperoni being kept at 54 degrees in prep table.

Noncritical violations: None

Magnolia Coffee House

151 E. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: One spray bottle was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe

95 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One spray bottle with glass cleaner does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Metal container with food is stored above lettuce, in contact with the food.

Whole Foods Market-Deli Bakery

3425 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Meatballs in hot holding cabinet were 130 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

July 13

Angela's Bakery

2854 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Line customer area, food items in ice bath with temperature above 41 degrees (curtido at 44 and mayonnaise at 44). In walk-in cooler: ham at 46 degrees, beans at 46 degrees and tamales at 60 degrees. Food items under time as control (bean, chicharron, cheese) have more than four hours. Food employee takes rice with small bowl, her hands touch ready-to-eat food and then she left the container in contact with the rice. Bare hands in contact with rice and with bowl used as rice spoon.

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Body Nutrition

515 Holcomb St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator does not have a thermometer. Test strips are not available. Three-compartment sinks do not have hot water. Plumbing in hand washing sink is leaking. Retail food permit has expired.

Joe's Italian Grill

669 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw eggs are stored above a container with caramel. Shelf is in walk-in cooler. Dishwashing machine after working several cycles shows some between 50-100 ppm, another less than 50 ppm.

Noncritical violations: Food permit is not posted.

Little Martians Learning Center

1310 W. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The pipes under the wash sink are leaking; water is being collected in a bucket.

Pupuseria Miriam's

3445 S. Old Missouri Road, No. 1, Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee is drinking from a glass without a lid in the food preparation area. There are several things on the floor in front of the sink, so sink is not accessible. Two working containers with mayonnaise temping at 100 degrees and curtido at 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Food employees lack hair protection. Food employee is wearing bracelet.

Shave It

16998 Dutch Mills Road South, Lincoln

Critical violations: No water at handwash sink. Handwashing sink lacked a sign.

Noncritical violations: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit.

Simple Simon's Pizza

308 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: Spray bottle containing a purple liquid was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Container of chicken and a container of olives in the reach-in did not have date marking. No sani buckets were available to hold sanitizer solution for cloths. Facility lacks sanitizer test strips. Retail food permit is expired.

Slim Chicken's Restaurant

5420 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The ranch dressing single-serve containers are at 57 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Winnie's

810 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Current permit is not posted.

July 14

AMC Theatre Fiesta Square 16

3033 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify food manager certification. Food protection manager certificate should be displayed. Three stacks of single-service food containers are uncovered or not inverted stored in back dry storage area.

Best Western Windsor Suite

1122 S. Futrall Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Gravy in hot holding internal temperature is 115 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Bobo's Ribbon Ice

4155 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 50, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Unable to verify manager is food manager certified. Food employee is wearing a bracelet.

Dunkin Donuts

2894 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The drive thru employee was eating at the beginning of the inspection.

Noncritical violations: None

Sunset Grill And BBQ

3418 W. Sunset Ave., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Diced ham, cooked sausage and cooked hamburger were found on the cart at room temperature of 70 degrees. Time as a temperature control was not indicated on the food that was marked for time as a control.

Noncritical violations: There is an accumulation of grease and lint on the hood vent.

Taqueria Don Guero

332 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available. Packaged raw meet is thawing in standing water in the sink.

Taqueria Lulu's

1064 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: Tacos being touched with bare hand contact. The beans and cheese temped at 125 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training has been taken.

Washington Regional Medical Center At North Hills

3215 N. Northhills Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One can of soup on the shelf was dented on the rim.

Noncritical violations: One package of chicken in the freezer was open and uncovered. Posted permit expired April 30, 2022.

Whataburger

1956 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Shredded cheese in the fridge under the prep station was at 44 degrees and peppercorn ranch in the fridge under the prep station was at 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: There is a large amount of standing water in the back under a network of pipes.

Zelli Pasta Deli-Bakery

809 E. Emma Ave., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Hand washing sinks lack a hand washing sign. It lacks one drainboard. Restroom door lacks a self-closing door.

July 15

Fujisan Sushi

3081 Arkansas 112 North, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two batches of rice were not marked with a discard time indicator, and no written procedure was available.

Noncritical violations: None

Golden Corral

4507 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Freezer, door handle and seal are not in good condition.

Jimmy's Egg

2589 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Whipped cream in the server fridge was at 51 degrees and cottage cheese in the server fridge was at 49 degrees. Sliced ham and sliced cheese in the walk-in were not date marked.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There is black buildup on the white plastic shelf of the in use ice machine. Towels were being stored on the counter tops. Posted permit expired 11/2018.

Juicy Tails

745 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 218, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Hand washing sink in food preparation area does not have paper towels. Potatoes were cooked in the morning, and they left containers at room temperature. They used to fill the prep table with more cooked potatoes. The cooked potatoes in prep table at 39 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Hand washing sink in food preparation area lacks hand wash sign. White refrigerators and small prep table do not have a thermometer or they are located in a place where not easy to read. Two containers with cooked potatoes are stored on the floor. One employee lacks hair protection. Surfaces inside of the white refrigerator lack cleaning.

La Petite Academy

3686 Front St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 05/31/2022.

Mr. Taco Loco

2227 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: In walk-in cooler, cooked carnitas and salsa verde was 43 degrees and rice was 42 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have documentation of a certified food safety manager. Ambient temperature of walk-in is 42 degrees.

My Other Mother Child Care

3176 N. Sara Lane, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 06/30/2022.

Sassy's

708 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Three employee drink cups on storage shelf and one drink cup on food preparation table are not covered. Baked beans stored in hot holding case internal temperature is 109 degrees and cooked corn is being maintained with an internal temperature of 130 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Both back doors in warewashing area have small gap at the bottom and the outside meat smoker lacks small wall area screened. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects. Previous issue.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 11 -- Farmer's Table Cafe, 1079 S. School Ave., Fayetteville; Jersey Mike's Subs, 160 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 101, Fayetteville; Pedal Pops Food Truck, 169 W. Main St., Farmington; Subway, 1680 N. College Ave., Suite 7, Fayetteville; Susan's Restaurant, 1440 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

July 12 -- Springdale Country Club, 608 W. Lakeview Road, Springdale; Starbucks Coffee, 408 S. Thompson St., Springdale; Subway, 3245 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Taco Bell, 1878 Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Whole Foods Market, 3425 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

July 13 -- Casey's General Store, 3531 Old Missouri Road, Springdale; Cronuts-Donuts, 1486 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Harps Deli-Bakery, 310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln

July 14 -- Burger King, 1730 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; The Hill School, 88 W. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

July 15 -- Atlas The Restaurant, 208 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville; Dollar General, 1221 S. School Ave., Fayetteville; Rock N Roll, 514 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville